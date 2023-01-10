Women’s Basketball hosts Indiana State on Wednesday for the Orange Out game

EVANSVILLE – Looking to pack Meeks Family Fieldhouse, the University of Evansville Women’s basketball team welcomes Indiana State at 6 PM on Wednesday evening for its Orange Out game.

The Aces encourage all fans to wear orange to Wednesday’s game and the first 500 fans will receive orange pom-poms. Wednesday’s contest is also Evansville’s Student Welcome Back Party with free pizza for the first 100 students and an AirPods giveaway.

Wednesday’s Matchup between the Aces and Sycamores marks the 64th all-time meeting in series history with Indiana State owning a 43-20 advantage in the all-time series. The two sides met three times in the 2021-22 season with Indiana State capturing two wins, including the most recent matchup in the opening round of Hoops in the Heartland, 89-75, in Moline, Ill.

Indiana State comes into the midweek matchup with a 7-6 overall mark and a .500 mark in conference play coming off of a weekend sweep of Valparaiso and UIC last weekend, the Sycamores’ first weekend sweep in conference play since Feb. 23 and 25, 2017. The visitors are led by guard Del’Janae Williams, who is averaging 12.8 points per game. Williams proved to be difficult for the Aces to contain in the three meetings last year, going for an average of 16 points against UE in 2021-22.

Evansville comes into Wednesday’s contest following a road split this past weekend, earning a 57-45 win over Valpo before falling 57-53 to UIC. Senior guard/forward Abby Feit powered Evansville this past weekend, averaging 18.5 points per game, while leading UE in scoring in both contests and adding an average of seven boards per game.

