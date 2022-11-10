Women’s Basketball Hosts Home Opener Against UMES

WASHINGTON – George Washington Women’s basketball will ring in its 2022-23 home slate at the Charles E. Smith Center on Thursday when it welcomes in the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 pm with live coverage available on ESPN+.

COMING OUT STRONG:

In GW’s season opener against Virginia, four of GW’s newcomers helped make their mark. Mia Lakstigala, Jayla Thornton, Asjah Inniss and Nya Robertson all played at least 20 minutes for the Buff & Blue, while combining for 34 of GW’s 59 points. Lakstigala led the way with a team-high 16 points, while Robertson led GW with a team-high three assists.

ONE MORE TO GO:

Following a seven-rebound performance against UVA, Mayowa Taiwo sits just one board away from 500 for her career.

Of the Hanover, Md. native’s 499 career rebounds, 286 have come on the defensive end while the other 213 have been Offensive boards.

LONG TIME NO SEE:

When GW welcomes UMES to the Smith Center, it will be the first time this century that the two sides face off. Prior to Thursday evening, the last game between the Colonials and Hawks was on Dec. 28, 1999. On that night almost 23 years ago, GW routed UMES 111-61 thanks to a pair of 22-point performances from GW Hall of Famer Cathy Joens and Leslie Carlson.

SCOUTING THE HAWKS:

The Hawks enter the 2022-23 season after going 12-16 a year ago, including a 7-7 mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). UMES is looking to right the ship this year, as the team has yet to finish above .500 since 2018.

In the preseason, the Hawks were picked to finish fifth in the MEAC, however, they did receive two first place votes. Individually, junior guard Zamara Haynes was named to the MEAC Preseason Second Team. Haynes, who was a member of the 2022 MEAC Basketball All-Tournament Team, finished third on the Hawks with 198 points (7.3 PPG) and third on the team with 46 assists in 2021-22.