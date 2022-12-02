Women’s basketball hosts Hartford for Saturday Matinee

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball (5-3) continues play at home, hosting Hartford (0-7) on Saturday (Dec. 3) with tip-off set for 12 pm The game will be streamed on ESPN+

The Bears will be hosting a youth clinic before the game. The Clinic will start at 9:30 am and run until 10:15.

ABOUT BROWN

– The Bears are looking to bounce back from a 60-45 loss to Holy Cross in their last game. Brown was able to cut Holy Cross’s lead to five points late in the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders pulled away for the win.

– Isabella Mauricio was the Lone Bear to score in double figures against Holy Cross with 10 points. Beth Nelson was second on the team with seven and Page Greenburgh added six.

– Gianna Aiello matched her career-high with six steals against Holy Cross, adding a team-high seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

– Kyla Jones continues to lead Brown with 17.6 points per game and Mauricio is second on the team with 11.0.

– Freshman Grace Arnolie continues to fill up the stat sheet with 10.1 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game and 2.5 steals per game. Arnolie has been named Ivy League Rookie of the Week for each of the last two weeks.

– The 45 points scored by Brown were the lowest on the season. The previous low was 52 points in the season-opening loss to Fairfield.

ABOUT HARTFORD

– Hartford is 0-7 on the season and dropped two games over Thanksgiving weekend to Rhode Island schools, falling to Providence 60-30 and Bryant 74-46.

– The Hawks are being outscored by over 30 points per game and are shooting just 24.3 percent from the field.

– Tatum Forbes leads Hartford in scoring at 8.7 points per game and Nayeli Dowding is second at 7.4.

INSIDE THE SERIES

– The Bears are 6-0 all-time against Hartford, including a win last season on the road. Mya Murray led the Bears with 21 points, while Charlotte Jewell and Isabella Mauricio each had 15.

