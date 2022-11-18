Women’s Basketball Hosts Hartford At The Roof On Saturday

Boston University (1-2) vs. Hartford (0-2)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, 2 p.m

Venue: “The Roof” at Case Gym, Boston, Mass.

Watch: ESPN+

BOSTON – Returning to Terrier Town for a brief, two-game homestand, the Boston University Women’s basketball team welcomes former America East Rival Hartford to Case Gym on Saturday (Nov. 19). Opening tip is slated for 2 pm

The Terriers seek their first home win of the 2022-23 campaign, and play their first home contest since the season opener on Nov. 7. BU has won 28 of its last 36 matchups at home.

Hartford will play its second of seven consecutive games away from home. The Hawks seek their first win of the year.

Saturday’s game takes place during International Education Week. In addition, fans who have their ticket stub can use it for free admission to the BU Women’s ice hockey game against UConn, beginning at 3 pm At the marketing table, students can enter to win convenience points for laundry services.

TERRIER TIDBITS

BU captured its first win of the season, defeating UMass Lowell on the road, 63-43, on Nov. 16.

Nursing a two-point lead at halftime, the Terriers shot 16-of-29 from the field in the second half, outscoring the River Hawks 39-21.

Junior Caitlin Weimar notched a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds, adding two blocks and two assists.

notched a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds, adding two blocks and two assists. Senior Sydney Johnson scored 10 points in 17 minutes of action.

scored 10 points in 17 minutes of action. Nine different Terriers scored, while six made at least two field goals.

Senior Liz Shean dished out a career-high four assists, while a sophomore Lauren Davenport established career-bests with six points and seven boards in her third consecutive start.

dished out a career-high four assists, while a sophomore established career-bests with six points and seven boards in her third consecutive start. As a team, BU leads the Patriot League and is 17th in the Nation with 6.3 blocks per game.

Weimar leads the league with 2.3 blocks per game, and ranks third with a team-best .531 field goal percentage.

BU is third in the PL with a team .319 three-point percentage and five triples per game.

Senior Maggie Pina who is four three-pointers away from entering the top 10 in the BU annals, is tied for sixth with 1.7 three-pointers per game.

who is four three-pointers away from entering the top 10 in the BU annals, is tied for sixth with 1.7 three-pointers per game. The Terriers have averaged 39 rebounds in their first three games of the season. BU paces the Patriot League with 11.7 Offensive caroms per contest so far.

BU has used a different starting lineup in each game so far, making it 15 unique combinations since the start of last season.

SCOUTING HARTFORD

Hartford is 0-2 to begin the season, most recently dropping an 85-30 road contest at Quinnipiac on Nov. 14.

As a team, the Hawks are shooting under 25 percent from the field and allowing nearly 50 rebounds per game. However, they have also forced opponents to turn the ball over 41 times in their two contests.

Three Hawks average at least nine points per game, led by Irene Primo’s 9.5 on 7-of-14 shooting.

Polly Thomason is in her first season as Hartford’s head coach. She has 327 career wins at the Division III level.

This is Hartford’s first season as a Division I independent program. Next year, the Hawks will compete in the Commonwealth Coast Conference as part of its transition to Division III.

SERIES HISTORY

Saturday marks the 63rd all-time meeting between BU and Hartford in a series that began in 1986.

The Terriers hold a 33-29 lead in the rivalry, having won four in a row.

The two teams were former America East colleagues. The game will be the first since 2013, before BU left the conference for the Patriot League in the following season.

Previously, the Terriers won the first 13 matchups of the series, stretching from Jan. 25, 1986 to Jan. 12, 1991.

BU is 19-12 at home against Hartford.

In the last matchup, the Terriers grinded out a 42-40 win at Case Gym on Feb. 2, 2013. Chantell Alford’s 12 points paced six Terriers who appeared in the game. BU limited Hartford to 1-of-12 shooting from distance.

