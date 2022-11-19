Women’s Basketball Hosts Georgia on Sunday – Women’s Basketball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Coming off its first road win of the season, Georgia Tech Women’s basketball returns home to welcome in-state Rival Georgia for a Sunday matinee. The Yellow Jackets and Lady Bulldogs are set to tip at 2 pm inside McCamish Pavilion on the ACC Network.

Both teams enter Sunday’s Matinee with unblemished records as Georgia Tech most recently picked up a road win at Auburn on Wednesday, 57-51. Cameron Swartz led a Quartet of Yellow Jackets scoring in double-figures, posting a game-high 16 points to lead Tech offensively for the third-straight game. Georgia Tech held Auburn to a mere 26.3 percent (20-76) shooting clip for the game, holding its opponent to under 30 percent shooting for the third time this season. Nerea Hermosa led Tech on the glass with her first double-digit performance of the season, pulling down 10 rebounds.

Georgia hits the road for the first time this season, carrying a 4-0 record into Sunday’s contest. The Lady Bulldogs are coming off a win over Kennesaw State most recently. All 11 players saw game action against the Owls and were paced by 20 points from Brittany Smith. Diamond Battles leads the team offensively this season, averaging 13.3 points per game. Georgia is led by first-year head Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, an alumnae who joined the program after coaching at UCF from 2016-22.

In a long-standing rivalry, Georgia Tech and Georgia are meeting for the 45th time in program history on the hardwood. Georgia leads the all-time series, 36-8, despite Georgia Tech taking three of the past four meetings, including last year’s in Athens. Georgia leads the series when competing in Atlanta, 13-5.

Competitive Drive Initiative

In a unified endeavour, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to Accelerate funding for student-athlete Scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the AT Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.