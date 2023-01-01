Women’s Basketball Hosts Florida State for Sunday Matinee – Women’s Basketball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Women’s basketball opens the New Year with a Sunday Matinee game against Florida State. The Yellow Jackets and Seminoles are set to tip at 2 pm on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech has a brief stay at home on Sunday when it welcomes Florida State to McCamish Pavilion for its Atlantic Coast Conference home opener. Through Jan. 8 games, the Yellow Jackets will play nine-of-12 games on the road as Tech hits the road for a pair of contests after Sunday. Tech is coming off a tough loss at Virginia, falling, 69-63, despite four Jackets finishing in double figures. Bianca Jackson hit her 1,000th career point against the Cavaliers, coming on a three-pointer in the third quarter.

Florida State comes into Sunday’s contest winners of two-straight and eight of the past nine, most recently upsetting No. 13 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, 78-71. Freshman Ta’Niya Latson leads FSU and the league in scoring, averaging 24.7 points per game. Latson has earned swept the ACC Rookie of the Week Awards this season and been named ACC Player of the Week twice. Makayla Timpson averages 14.2 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds per game.

Florida State leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 28-25, after the teams split the two meetings last season with each program taking their home contests. Most recently, Florida State secured an overtime win in Tallahassee, 65-63, on Feb. 24, 2022.

Competitive Drive Initiative

In a unified endeavour, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to Accelerate funding for student-athlete Scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative met its initial fundraising goal of $2.5 million in less than six weeks and has extended its target to $3.5 million raised by Dec. 31. Any new gift to the AT Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, meaning that if the $3.5 million fundraising goal is met, the matching gift would result in a $7 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.