Women’s Basketball hosts DePaul in Charity exhibition

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas and DePaul University Women’s Basketball programs will play a Charity exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Moody Center. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization to support Rebuilding Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation serving the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District community. The nonprofit was created in the wake of the Tragedy at Robb Elementary School, which took 21 innocent lives on May 24, 2022. Funding collected through the foundation will support the construction of a new elementary school campus in the Uvalde CISD ensuring students and staff will not having to return to the site of the tragedy, and ultimately supporting the district’s ongoing needs as it moves forward.

Tip time for the game is 2 pm Central on Oct. 30, and the game will be televised by the Longhorn Network. Tickets are priced at $10 for reserved seats and $6 for general admission, and this Charity exhibition is not included in the UT Women’s Basketball season-ticket package.

Current season ticket holders will be given the opportunity to purchase their seats for the game starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 11 am Central and running through Monday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. Central. Longhorn Foundation donors who are not season ticket holders will be able to purchase seats beginning Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16. If any seats remain available after those two windows, the general public will be able to purchase tickets on Monday, Oct. 17. The new floor-level baseline student seating will be held as General Admission, and UT students may use their Big Tickets (UT Student ID) to enter Moody Center and be directed to the student section.

“Texans across the state and the Austin community will have a chance to help support our fellow Texans from Uvalde who have been devastated by the tragic events at Robb Elementary back on May 24,” Texas Head Coach Vic Schaefer said. “As Texans, we have a chance, and in my mind an obligation to help our community, our family.

“My wish is that we will all come together on Sunday October 30, remember those young children and teachers who lost their lives and those who didn’t but who are so adversely affected from the events at Robb Elementary. I can assure you DePaul University and The University of Texas Women’s Basketball Programs will play their hearts out for those young children and their families.

“The money raised will go to the construction of a new elementary school as well as help support those families who lost loved ones that day. Our administration is donating all the ticket sales of that game, and I will personally pledge $1,000 dollars for every 1,000 fans that come to the game. Let’s pack Moody Center and help our friends in south Texas rebuild their school and their Futures while remembering and honoring those lives that were lost in the events of May 24.”

This will mark the first Texas Women’s Basketball event for the public in the first year of Moody Center. The NCAA approved this exhibition contest under current waiver guidelines that permit a Division I Women’s basketball program to request to conduct one of its two preseason contests against a Division I opponent to raise funds for catastrophic event relief.