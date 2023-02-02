Women’s Basketball Hosts Dartmouth and Harvard Over Weekend

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball will play two home games over the weekend as the Bears open up the second half of Ivy League play against Dartmouth and Harvard.

The game against Dartmouth is on Friday, Feb. 3 beginning at 7 pm and the Matchup with Harvard will be on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5 pm Both games will be streamed on ESPN+ with Mike Mancuso on the play by play call for both games. Mason Stalph will be on color for the Friday game with Adam Giardino on color for the game on Saturday. The game against Harvard will also be on NESN+.

Friday’s game will be Brown’s Faculty and Staff Appreciating Game. Faculty and Staff can Redeem four free tickets.

On Saturday, Brown will be recognizing National Girls and Women in Sports Day and will also be hosting a pregame clinic from 2-3. The first 200 fans will also receive a pink t-shirt as part of the Play4Kay campaign. The Girl Scouts will also be selling cookies in the lobby during the game.

ABOUT BROWN

The Bears are looking to earn a season sweep against Dartmouth. It will be the first season sweep for the Bears against an Ivy League team since 2016-17 when the Bears swept Cornell and Columbia.

Isabella Mauricio led Brown with 21 points in the Bears last game against Cornell. Gianna Aiello scored a career-high 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Ada Anamekwe finished the game with eight rebounds and led the team in rebounds in four games this season.

Lexi Love continues to be a spark off the bench for the Bears after scoring five points and handing out three assists against Cornell. Love has scored at least four points in each of her last four games and has had three assists or more in each of her last three contests.

had her streak of five-straight games in double-figures come to an end against Cornell. Jones has scored in double figures in 11 games this season for the Bears, a team-high. Brown continues to be strong on the defensive end in steals and blocks with the Bears leading the Ivy League in both categories. Brown is 18th in the NCAA with 11.1 steals per game and 43rd in the NCAA with 4.3 blocks per game.

ABOUT DARTMOUTH

Dartmouth comes into the weekend with a 2-19 overall record and an 0-7 record during Ivy League play. The Big Green has lost six of its seven Ivy League games by double figures with the closest loss being an eight-point loss to Brown.

Victoria Page is leading the team with 8.9 points per game and Mekkena Boyd (8.6) and Mia Curtis (8.5) are second and third on the team.

Dartmouth has struggled stopping opponents, allowing teams to shoot 45.6 percent from the floor on the season. The Big Green are being outscored by more than 14 points per game.

In the first meeting with Dartmouth, Brown held the Big Green to just three points in the final quarter to earn the 66-58 win.

ABOUT HARVARD

Harvard is tied for second in the Ivy League with a 5-2 record and is 12-7 on the season. The Crimson have won three-straight games heading into the weekend and will take on Yale on Friday before playing the Bears.

Harvard is coming off an 84-60 win over Columbia, who had one Ivy League loss at the time. Elena Rodriguez led the team with 28 points and three other players finished in double figures for the Crimson.

Four players are scoring in double figures for Harvard this season with Harmoni Turner leading the way at 17.6. Lola Mullaney (14.8), McKenzie Forbes (12.3) and Rodriguez (11.6) are the other three averaging more than 10 points per game.

In the first meeting of the season, Harvard won 89-59, holding the Bears to just three points in the first quarter. Mullaney led Harvard with 30 points. Kyla Jones led Brown with 13 points in the loss.

UP NEXT

Brown will be on the road for a Matchup at Cornell on Saturday, Feb. 11.

