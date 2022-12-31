Women’s Basketball Hosts Coppin State on New Year’s Eve

Kent State Returns to the MAC Center Hardwood on New Year’s Eve as Coppin State visits for a 1 pm tip on Saturday.

The Golden Flashes (7-3) are No. 13 in this week’s Mid-Major Top 25, were most recently in action on Dec. 20, a 97-36 win over Otterbein. Every student-athlete who played scored and grabbed a rebound for the second game in a row. Freshman Corynne Hauser led the way with 13 points and Classmate Dionna Gray scored a career-high 12 points.

Kent State has played stellar defense while posting a 3-1 record during December. The Flashes are only allowing 47.8 points per game while limiting opponents to a 31.5% field goal percentage. Three of four opponents have failed to reach the 50-point mark.

Guard Katie Shumate leads the Flashes at 12.2 points per game. Forward Lindsey Thall adds 11.8 points per game and is Kent State’s all-time leader with 235 triples. Thall ranks 20th among active NCAA Division I players, while ranking 11th in career blocks (180). Guard Hannah Young (5.6 ppg) pulls down a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game.

Guards Corynne Hauser (7.8 ppg) and Dionna Gray (5.9 ppg) lead a strong bench unit that is scoring 27.8 points per contest.

Scouting Coppin State

The Eagles (3-11) were outscored 13-4 in overtime during a loss at Akron on Thursday. Coppin State averages 57.9 points per contest and has been held to 41 or fewer three times. The Eagles rank among the bottom 20 in the country in field goal percentage (.349), three-point field goal percentage defense (.341) and assists per game (9.0).

Guard/forward Jewel Watkins (14.2 ppg) and guard Mossi Staples (13.4 ppg) are the top scoring duo in the MEAC and have combined for 53 of Coppin State’s 78 three-pointers on the season. Watkins had a team-high 20 points on Thursday and is averaging 17.1 points over seven games in December. Forward Colleen Bucknor (6.8 ppg) pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the MEAC.

Series History

• Kent State dominated Coppin State, 88-29, in the only previous meeting on Dec. 28, 1996.

Broadcast Info

Dave Wilson and Matt Kiraly will call the action on ESPN3, while Tyler Henry will be on the call on the Kent State Radio Network.

Next Up for Kent State

The Golden Flashes will conclude a four-game homestand on Wednesday, Jan. 4 when Buffalo visits the MAC Center for the Mid-American Conference opener.