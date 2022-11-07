Women’s Basketball Hosts Cal Poly in Season Opener

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Women’s basketball team takes on Cal Poly on Monday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 pm inside Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. The UCLA men’s basketball team will face Sacramento State following the conclusion of the Women’s basketball game in a doubleheader hosted in Westwood. One ticket will grant fans admission to both games on Monday evening.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 7, 2022

Tipoff Time: 5:30 p.m

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom

Watch: UCLA Livestream (Dave Marcus on play-by-play)

Listen: UCLA Digital Radio (Dave Marcus on play-by-play)

DOUBLE HEADER INFORMATION

Monday evening will mark a Celebration of UCLA basketball, beginning with the Women’s basketball game against Cal Poly at 5:30 pm UCLA men’s basketball tips off against Sacramento State at 8:40 pm after the conclusion of the Women’s basketball game. In Honor of the 10-year “reopening” of Pauley Pavilion, Commemorative tickets and UCLA basketball lanyards will be available to fans while supplies last.

The first 1,000 Den Pass holders will receive a “UCLA Basketball” bucket hat in honor of the doubleheader. In addition, all UCLA Faculty and staff members can receive one complimentary ticket to both games by showing a valid ID at the Pauley Pavilion Box Office on game-day (limit of four per person).

NOTES ON THE BRUINS

– The Bruins have earned a trip to the fifth of the last six NCAA Tournaments, securing four Sweet 16 Appearances and one Elite 8 berth along the way.

– Redshirt sophomore Emily Bessoir Returns to the court after sitting out the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury. Bessoir last saw action on March 24, 2021 against Texas in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

– Senior Guard Charisma Osborne ranked third in scoring (16.4 ppg) and free throw percentage (.875 FT%) last season.

– Senior Camryn Brown looks to take on an expanded role with the Bruins in her fourth year with the squad.

– The incoming freshman class was the No. 1 recruiting class in Women’s basketball, according to ESPN. The freshman class boasts three top-25 players ( Kiki Rice – Well. 2, Gabriela Jaquez – Well. 19, London Jones – Well. 25), according to espnW HoopGurlz. Kiki Rice comes in as the top-ranked point guard in her graduating class.

– Redshirt sophomore Angela Dugalic will miss the entire 2022-23 season due to an ACL injury sustained in the offseason.

2021-22 IN REVIEW

The Bruins are coming off a 2021-22 season that saw the team battle through a limited roster and finish the year 18-13 overall and 8-8 in Pac-12 play. The Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Cori Close guided the team to a WNIT semifinals appearance after finishing seventh in the Pac-12. Charisma Osborne picked up the second All-Pac-12 designation of her career, joining teammate IImar’I Thomas with all-conference honors. Osborne was named to the All-Defensive Team Honorable Mention squad, while Izzy Anstey earned All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention.

SEASON OPENERS

The Bruins are 25-19 all-time in season openers and are currently on a 12-game home win streak to begin their seasons. The last home loss for UCLA on opening night came against NC State on Nov. 25, 1994.

Last year, UCLA defeated Pepperdine 78-69 in Pauley Pavilion to begin the 2021-22 campaign. Under the direction of the Michael Price Family UCLA Women’s Head Basketball Coach Cori Close the Bruins hold an 8-3 record on opening night.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

The UCLA Women’s basketball team is scheduled to play a 30-game regular-season campaign. The Bruins will host 16 home games throughout the season, play 11 games on the road, and participate in three contests at neutral sites (all in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in mid-November).

UCLA’s complete 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule is available here.

PRESEASON ACCOLADES

Three Bruins earned preseason watchlist or conference honors ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Graduate transfer Gina Conti was named to the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award watch list for the second consecutive season. Charisma Osborne was named to the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award preseason watch list, her third-consecutive year making the cut. Osborne was also named to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference Team, while Kiki Rice Landed Pac-12 Preseason Honorable Mention honors.

