Women’s Basketball Hosts Austin Peay Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Mocs Women’s basketball team will return home for the first of two games Saturday to host Austin Peay. The game is part of a non-traditional double-header with the Mocs football team who will play host to Samford at Finley Stadium at 1:30 pm

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Mocs vs. Austin Peay

Time: 7:00 p.m

Site: Chattanooga | The McKenzie Arena

Video: NONE

Audio: WFLI 96.1 FM

Live Stats: find links online at GoMocs.com.

CHATTANOOGA vs. AUSTIN PEAY

Chattanooga and Austin Peay have met 41 times with UTC holding a 33-8 lead. The Mocs have won nine of the last 10, but the last two meetings have been decided by one point each on the other’s home court. On their home court, the Mocs are 15-3 against Austin Peay. The last time UTC lost to the Govs in Chattanooga was a 50-49 decision at the Roundhouse on Nov. 24, 2019.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET

Chattanooga squeaked out a 65-64 win over Austin Peay in December 2020. The Mocs trailed by 20 with 2:54 remaining in the third quarter. With Austin Peay leading 53-33. Dena Jarrells hit a jumper to spark a 13-3 run to close out the period and cut the lead to 56-46 heading into the fourth. UTC continued to push its scoring advantage into the fourth, outscoring the Govs 15-4 to take the lead, 61-60 with 1:40 to play. Austin Peay retook the lead and a missed shot by the Mocs with 49 seconds to play gave the Govs the ball. However, as Austin Peay headed down the court, its head coach was called for a technical for running out onto the court. Jarrells toed the line and dropped in both free throws to put UTC back on top 63-62. A Mocs turnover gave the ball back to APSU and the lead on a layup by Kemia Ward with 6.2 seconds to play. Burrows called a quick timeout to advance the ball to half court and set up the final play. Dena Jarrells took the pass and made an arcing path down the left side, dumping the ball off Underneath the basket to Walker who trailed down the lane. Walker’s quick release went over the front of the rim and banked off the board as time expired.

last time out

Mocs Fall Late at Belmont in First Road Test

The Chattanooga Mocs Women’s basketball team fell 56-54 at Belmont Wednesday night despite leading until the final 25 seconds in the game. Belmont rallied in the fourth quarter at the Curb Event Center to edge the Mocs in the final minute. Chattanooga’s record Evens out at 1-1 in the young season while Belmont claims the season-opening win to move to 1-0. The Mocs led throughout the game, starting with a 7-0 run. Chattanooga’s lead would not hit double-digits until the middle of the third where the Mocs would eventually build up to its largest lead. Addie Grace Porter started the third off with a 3-pointer that sparked a 12-2 run by the Mocs. Destiny McClendon hit a short jumper four-and-a-half minutes later, capping off the run to put UTC up 41-27 with 5:07 to play in the third. UTC would hold to that advantage into the fourth, but the Bruins began chipping away at the Mocs on both ends of the court. Leading 49-38 with 6:41 to play, Belmont mounted its comeback. A 15-4 Bruin run tied the game at 53-53 with 1:42 to play. Nine Chattanooga miscues turned in to 14 points for Belmont while the Bruins also made 11 of its 13 chances from the Charity stripe. The Mocs led 54-53 with 1:19 on the clock. However, 26 seconds later, UTC would suffer a blow with the disqualification of Abbey Cornelius with her fifth foul. Her replacement, Karsen Murphy , would suffer the same fate 28 seconds later, putting Wells back on the line. Her first free throw tied the game while the second handed the Bruins the lead for good. Sydni Harvey added one more free throw to keep it a two-point game with 16 seconds to play. The Mocs called time to advance the ball and Drew up the final play, however, the ball didn’t drop as time closed out on Chattanooga. Chattanooga shot 44.9 percent for the game including a 77.8 percent performance in the third quarter and starting the game making 9-of-15 (64.3%). Yazz Wazeerud-Din led the Mocs for a second straight night with 20 points. She added five rebounds. Addie Grace Porter had 10 points for UTC and grabbed eight rebounds while dishing out three assists. Abbey Cornelius had eight points and six rebounds along with three assists, two steals and three blocked shots. Belmont was held to a 28.1 percent shooting performance but had multiple opportunities from the free throw line making 16-of-23. Wells matched Wazeerud-Din for the game high with 20 points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Mocs remain at home and will host Tennessee State on Wednesday, November 19. Tickets are on sale at the McKenzie Arena box office located at Gate 3 or online at GoMocs.com.