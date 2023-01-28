Women’s Basketball Hosts Alumni Day, Lehigh On Saturday

Boston University (14-6, 9-0 PL) vs. Lehigh (10-10, 6-3 PL)

Date & Time: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 4 p.m

Venue: Case Gym, Boston, Mass.

Watch: ESPN+

BOSTON – Welcoming alumnae from across its six decades of history back to Terrier Town, the Boston University Women’s basketball team takes on Lehigh on Saturday (Jan. 28). Opening tip from Case Gym is set for 4 pm

BU, winners of nine in a row, looks to maintain first place in the Patriot League standings. With a win, the Terriers would capture their first 10-game winning streak since the 2012-13 season, and fifth in program history.

Lehigh, meanwhile, aims to beat its second unbeaten team in league play in four days after an overtime triumph over Holy Cross on Jan. 25. The Mountain Hawks are just 3-7 on the road this year.

Saturday marks Alumni Day for the program, as Terrier graduates ranging from the 1970s to the 2020s return to BU. The alumnae will be honored at center court during a pregame ceremony. Among the alumnae will be BU Athletic Hall of Fame honoree Debbie Miller-Palmore ’81, who will be recognized as one of the Patriot League’s Title IX Trailblazers of Distinction.

In addition to Alumni Day, fans attending the game can receive a free BU Basketball water bottle, while supplies last. There is also free youth admission for fans in eighth grade or below.

TERRIER TIDBITS

BU captured its ninth-consecutive win, defeating Colgate on the road, 58-44, on Jan. 25.

The Terriers trailed at halftime, but outscored the Raiders 23-9 in the second half and kept Colgate off the scoreboard in the final 4:12.

Junior Caitlin Weimar matched her career-high with 23 points, adding 11 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals on 8-of-11 shooting.

matched her career-high with 23 points, adding 11 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals on 8-of-11 shooting. Senior Sydney Johnson dished out five assists.

dished out five assists. As of Friday (Jan. 27), BU was one of 16 teams in the nation unbeaten in conference play.

The Terriers will look to become the first team to start 10-0 in the Patriot League during an 18-game slate since American in 2017-18.

BU paces the league in both field goal percentage (.472) and field goal percentage defense (.334) during PL action.

In that span, Weimar is atop the Leaderboard with a 58.4 shooting percentage. She is second with 16.4 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Senior Maren Durant is one block away from tying Kasey Devine ’08 for second place on BU’s all-time blocks list. Durant currently has 153 in his tenure.

is one block away from tying Kasey Devine ’08 for second place on BU’s all-time blocks list. Durant currently has 153 in his tenure. Johnson needs five more points to vault into 20th place in the Terrier annals. She is also six assists away from 300 in her career.

Pina, who joins Durant with 96 career appearances, is one three-pointer away from matching Katie Terhune ’04 for fifth place with 172 career triples.

SCOUTING LEHIGH

The Mountain Hawks enter the weekend third in the Patriot League with a 6-3 mark, and are 10-10 overall.

Lehigh recently defeated Holy Cross in overtime, 76-74, on Jan. 25, handing the Crusaders their first league loss.

Lehigh paces the Patriot League with 72.4 points per game and 9.7 three-pointers per game. His .807 free throw percentage leads the nation.

Frannie Hottinger is averaging a team- and league-high 21.1 points per game.

Mackenzie Kramer is averaging 16.7 points per game while ranking first in the PL with 2.9 three-pointers per game.

Head Coach Addie Micir is in her first season at the helm after signing over for Sue Troyan, who transitioned into a new role within the Lehigh Athletic department.

Lehigh was predicted to finish second in the Patriot League Preseason Poll, receiving two first-place votes. Hottinger and Kramer garnered Preseason All-Patriot League honors.

Last season, the Mountain Hawks finished fifth in the league with an 11-7 record, going 19-11 overall before falling in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinal round.

SERIES HISTORY

Wednesday marks the 21st all-time meeting between BU and Lehigh in a series that began in 1989.

The Mountain Hawks maintain an 11-9 edge in the series, having won four of the last five meetings.

The Terriers are 5-5 all-time at home against Lehigh.

The Mountain Hawks won both matchups last year as the only team to sweep BU in the regular season.

Lehigh took the first contest in Bethlehem, 79-67, on Jan. 22, 2022, despite 24 points from Johnson and 22 points from Durant.

In the rematch at Case Gym on Feb. 5, 2022, Giannaros canned four three-pointers for 22 points and Johnson added 19, but the Terriers fell, 68-65.

UP NEXT