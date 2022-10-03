Women’s Basketball Holds First Official Practice Saturday

Gallery: (10-1-2022) First WBB Practice

The Rebecca Tillett era is officially underway with the Saint Louis Women’s basketball program, as the team held its first practice of the season Saturday, Oct. 1.

Tillett was announced as SLU’s eighth head coach in program history back in April. She Returns seven members of the 2021-22 Billikens and welcomes in nine newcomers.

Reigning Atlantic 10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year Brooke Flowers Returns for a fifth season, utilizing her additional year of Eligibility due to COVID-19. She begins the year as the program’s all-time leader in blocked shots (265) and is second on the all-time rebounding list (929).

Joining Flowers on the returners’ list are Seniors Julia Martinez and Marisa Warren Juniors Kiley Bess , Sevval Gul and Peyton Kennedy and sophomore Sarah Lazar .

Guard Kyla McMakin joins the Billikens after Landing on the Big South All-Conference first team in each of her first three seasons at Longwood University. She ended the 2021-22 season with 1,629 career points and a career average of 18.3 points per game, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively, among Juniors in the NCAA.

Kennedy Calhoun comes to SLU after ranking ninth in the country with 89 steals last season during her rookie campaign at Longwood.

McMakin and Calhoun are joined by transfers Camrie Clegg , Isabel Tillett , Brianna Johns and Nafatoumata Haidara along with freshmen Ashleigh Connor , Abby Liber and Mia Nicastro as the newcomers.

Click here for the 2022-23 Billikens’ roster.

The Billikens will have 17 and possibly 18 matchups this season with 2021-22 postseason teams. SLU is one of eight teams, including six 2022 NCAA Championship participants, selected to compete in the 2022 Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., November 25-27. The Billikens will square off with three-time national champion Baylor in the first round.

A complete schedule can be found here.

Following an exhibition contest against Maryville on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Chaifetz Arena, the Billikens open the regular season at Indiana State on Monday, Nov. 7.