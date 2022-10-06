Women’s Basketball Holds Annual Media Day

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW Women’s basketball Interim Head Coach Tina Martin had her first opportunity to showcase the 2022-23 Seahawks with the program’s annual Media Day held inside Trask Coliseum on Thursday morning.

Martin, who begins her first full year patrolling the Seahawk sideline after assuming the interim role in the final eight games last year, introduced her Squad through a series of interviews, including a special Facebook Live Show Hosted by The Seahawk Digital Network’s John Smith and Tom Lamont.

Media attending the two-hour-long event included the Wilmington StarNews, news stations WWAY-3 and Spectrum News and The Seahawk, UNCW’s independent student newspaper.

The official team photo was taken by Bradley Pearce, the Director of Media Production for UNCW’s Office of University Relations. Seahawk Sports Marketing was also on-hand creating in-game video board content for the upcoming season.

Led by Captains Carrie Gross , Micah Hoggatt and Mary McMillan , UNCW Returns nine letter winners who, along with seven newcomers, make up this year’s 16-player team. The Seahawks will next appear at the annual Midnite Madness festivities on Friday, Oct. 21, at 9 pm before hosting Virginia Union in exhibition action on Saturday, Oct. 29.

UNCW opens its 29-game schedule at home on Monday, Nov. 7, vs. Lenoir-Rhyne at 7 p.m

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are now available by calling 800-808-UNCW or by visiting UNCWSports.com/BuyTickets. Single-game tickets go on sale on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m