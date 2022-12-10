Women’s Basketball Heads to Tulsa to Face Golden Hurricane

CONWAY, Ark. – Playing the second of three-straight on the road, the Sugar Bears head to Oklahoma to take on Tulsa Sunday afternoon. Tipping at 1 pm at the Reynolds Center, Central Arkansas takes on the Golden Hurricane for the fourth time in program history.

The Sugar Bears (4-3) had a four-game winning streak snapped on Monday, falling to Alcorn State 45-41 in Lorman, Miss. Despite a season-high 18 points from Randrea Wright Central Arkansas struggled from the free throw line in the loss, hitting just 36 percent from the Charity stripe.

Wright’s afternoon on Monday marked the second-consecutive game of double-digit scoring for the sophomore, both games shooting over 50 percent from the floor. She moved into a tie for second place on the Sugar Bear scoring chart, netting 62 points on the year along with freshman Parris Atkins . Junior Round Prim still leads the team in scoring, notching 11.7 points on 58.3 percent shooting. Prim also leads the team in rebounding, pulling down 8.6 boards per contest.

Monday’s game was the fourth time this season the Sugar Bears have held an opponent under 40 percent shooting, all of those games coming in the last five outings. Central Arkansas has also had five games with more steals than their opponents, including each of the last four games.

Tulsa (7-2) enters the game with a four-game winning streak intact, most recently adding to it with a 66-61 win over Prairie View on Thursday. Up 16 Entering the fourth quarter, the Golden Hurricane were outscored 21-10 in the final period to outlast the Panthers by five. Delanie Crawford led the way with 19 points, Temira Poindexter had 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, helping Tulsa stay a perfect 5-0 at home.

Poindexter leads the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game, and is one of three players averaging double figures. Under head Coach Angie Nelp, the Golden Hurricane have become one of the most prolific three-point shooting teams, knocking down 89 triples in nine games, while holding their opponents to just 46.

Tip-off against Tulsa is set for 1 pm at the Reynolds Center. Sunday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+, with live stats available here. Fans can also keep up with the game by listening to 91.3 The Bear, with Steve Owens on the call.