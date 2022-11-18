Women’s Basketball Heads to Minnesota for First Road Tests

CLINTON, SC – The Presbyterian College Women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time during the 2022-23 season on Saturday night as the Blue Hose battle St. Thomas with tip set for 8 pm on Tommie All-Access. The weekend wraps up on Sunday at 3 pm with a Matchup against Minnesota on Big Ten Plus from Minneapolis.

Matchup: Presbyterian (2-1) at St. Thomas (1-2)

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 8 p.m

Tie: Schoenecker Arena (St. Paul, Minn.)

Live Video: Tommie All-Access

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter: @bluehosewbb

Matchup: Presbyterian at Minnesota (2-1)

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 3 p.m

Tie: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Live Video: Big Ten Plus ($)

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter: @bluehosewbb

Notes

Opening Tip

– The Blue Hose hit the road for the first time during the 2022-23 season with a trip to Minnesota beginning on Saturday night against St. Thomas. PC comes in at 2-1 following Tuesday’s dramatic comeback win over WCU, while the Tommies sit with a 1-2 mark after dropping a 71-56 result on Tuesday to Illinois State. PC looks to continue its winning ways over the Tommies after defeating UST 82-62 in Clinton last season. The roadtrip concludes on Sunday at 3 pm with a visit to Minnesota to battle the Gophers. It will be the first all-time meeting against the Gophers in the DI era.

Scouting the Tommies

– St. Thomas comes into play with a 1-2 record following a setback on Tuesday against Illinois State. The Tommies defeated SC State and fell to Northern Iowa to begin the 22-23 season. UST is led by Jade Hill who’s averaging 12.7 ppg thus far in the season as she’s scored 12 or 14 points in all three games. Maggoe Negaard is averaging 9.0 points/game while Sammy Opichka has posted an 8.0 ppg clip. Jordyn Lamker leads St. Thomas with 5.0 rebounds/game. Hill leads the Tommies with 12 assists so far and also has a team-high seven steals.

Scouting the Gophers

– Minnesota comes into Sunday’s Tilt with a 2-1 record following a 71-65 setback against North Dakota State on Thursday night. The Gophers tallied wins to begin the season against Western Illinois and Lehigh. Mara Braun leads the Gophers with 27.5 points/game with a game-high 34 against Lehigh including a game-winning three. Kate Borowicz has added 13 ppg with 10 steals thus far, while Amaya Battle has averaged 12.7 points/game. Alanna Micheaux leads Minnesota with 9.0 rebounds/game with 12 ppg. Battle Ranks inside the top 20 with a 5.0 assist/turnover ratio.

Head-to-Head against Tommies & Gophers

– The Blue Hose battle St. Thomas for the second time on Saturday in the school’s DI history as PC defeated the Tommies 82-62 in Clinton last season. In last year’s matchup, PC shot 50.0% led by Jade Compton’s 25 points en route to a 20-point win over UST. The weekend concludes on Sunday with a battle against Minnesota as the two teams meet for the first time in PC’s DI era. It’s the first time PC has faced a Big 10 opponent since the 2019-20 season when the Blue Hose battled Illinois.

Blue Hose with Minnesota Ties

– The Blue Hose feature a pair of players heading home to play this weekend as sophomore guards Paige Kindseth and head coach Alaura Sharp both have ties to The North Star State. Prior to coming to PC, Kindseth averaged 13.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists/game while at Farmington High School. She was a three-time all-conference selection and was a 2018-19 All-State Honorable Mention honoree. She also helped Famrington to a pair of South Suburban Conference Championships, a 1AAAA Section Championship and a Minnesota 4A State Tournament Final appearance. Sharp’s ties to the Gopher State date back to her pre-coaching days as she graduated magna cum laude from Southwest Minnesota State University in 2006. She earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a sports management concentration and minor in coaching. Sharp earned her AA degree from Fort Scott Community College, where she was a two-year letterwinner. She was named to the KJCCC Second Team All-Conference while averaging 14.0 points and 12.0 rebounds. She also earned NJCAA Academic All-American honors.

Late Game Dramatics

– The Blue Hose didn’t let a 10-point deficit with 2:40 to go Sway them as PC battled back with three-pointers from Aubrie Kierscht and Ashley Carrillo along with a pair of late game layups from Bryanna Brady to push PC past the Catamounts 68-67 on Tuesday inside the Templeton Center.

Second Quarter Dominance

– PC has controlled the scoreboard in the second quarter throughout the opening three games of the season as the Blue Hose have outscored their opponents 55-15 in the quarter. PC has been led by Bryanna Brady with 13 points in that frame and Mara Neira has added 10 in the second among the first three contests. On the defensive end, PC held Furman to just three points and Western Carolina to five points in the second quarter of its respective games with those two SoCon foes.

Blue Hose in the Ranks

– Mara Neira sits third in the league averaging 16.0 points/game while Bryanna Brady sits eighth in the league with 13.3 ppg… Brady is tied for the league lead with 8.3 rebounds per game as she also leads the conference with 11 Offensive rebounds… Brady also sits atop the Big South shooting at a 64.3% clip while Neira is fourth with a 45.5%… Freshman Aubrie Kierscht is tied for fifth in the league with seven three pointers while Neira is tied for seventh in the conference with six threes… Tilda Sjökvist leads the Blue Hose with 13 assists as she sits fourth in the conference, while ranking second in the league is assists/game at 4.3 clip… Brady sits in a tie for third with six blocks…

Red Hot Season Debut

– Sophomore guard Mara Neira made her Blue Hose debut count on Monday as she tallied a game-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. The Galicia, Spain native caught fire down the stretch in the third quarter connecting on three straight shots from beyond the arc over the final 96 seconds of the third quarter that propelled her to a game-high 23 points. Neira was one of four players in the Big South to total 20+ points in their 2022-23 season debuts joining Shy Tuelle (Campbell), Catherine Alben (CSU) and Rachel LaLonde (Radford).

It’s Dead

– PC is scheduled to play 29 contests under the direction of the fifth year head coach Alaura Sharp during the 2022-23 season including 18 league games which begin on December 29th at Campbell. The Blue Hose are slated to make trips to St. Thomas, Minnesota, Morehead State, UNCG, Florida and Florida State in non-conference play while welcoming Carolina University, Furman, WCU, Jacksonville and Bluefield to Clinton. Presbyterian will play nine home-homes with the league in 2022 beginning with Campbell on Dec. 29.