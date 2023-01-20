Women’s Basketball Heads to Merrimack for Saturday’s Road Tilt

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The Hartford Women’s basketball team hits the Hardwood on Saturday, Jan. 21, facing off against Merrimack. Tipoff between the Hawks and Warriors is set for 3 pm, at Hammel Court.

HARTFORD HAWKS (0-17) at MERRIMACK WARRIORS (2-13, 1-4 NEC)

LOCATION: Hammel Court (North Andover, Mass.)

DATE/TIME: Saturday, Jan. 21 (3 p.m.)

GAME NOTES: Hartford Game Notes

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford dropped a 37-84 decision against Princeton last Thursday, Jan. 12

Senior Irene Primo scored a team-high 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field

scored a team-high 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field Freshman Tatum Forbes added eight points, tied her career-high dishing out four assists and grabbed a team-high six boards

added eight points, tied her career-high dishing out four assists and grabbed a team-high six boards Sophomore Ta’Nya Outten grabbed a season-high five Offensive rebounds on the night

grabbed a season-high five Offensive rebounds on the night Princeton outrebounded Hartford 37-26

Madison St. Rose led all scorers, finishing with 19 points for the Tigers

SCOUTING MERRIMACK

The Tigers enter Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 3-13 while posting a 2-4 record in conference play

Merrimack most recently defeated Sacred Heart 66-64 Thursday night

Jayme DeCesare led the Warriors scoring output against the Pioneers, finishing with 14 points on the night

Marissa Hamilton leads the team and ranks third in the NEC averaging 16.3 points per game

Hamilton and Amaya Staton tie for the team-lead hauling in 5.2 rebounds per game

DeCesare and Diamond Christian have been Merrimack’s main distributors, dishing out 2.6 and 2.3 assists per game, respectively

SERIES HISTORY

Hartford and Merrimack will battle on the Hardwood for the first time in program history

In games played against fellow Northeast Conference opponents, the Hawks hold a commanding 40-20 overall record

Saturday marks the fourth meeting of the season between Hartford and NEC school

Previously facing off with Long Island, Central Connecticut, and Stonehill

NEXT IS TAP

Hartford Returns to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 24, matching up against Bryant. Tipoff between the Hawks and Bulldogs is set for 7 pm