Women’s Basketball Heads to Longwood for Midweek Matchup
James Madison Dukes (2-1, 0-0 SBC) at Longwood (1-2, 0-0 Big South)
November 17, 2022 – 7 p.m
Farmville, Va. – Willett Hall
Game Links
Live Stats · ESPN+ · Audio Broadcast
JMU Game Notes · Longwood Game Notes
THE DUKES
- The Dukes will head to Farmville, Va. for a midweek Matchup against Longwood on Thursday, Nov. 17. The opening tip is scheduled for 7 pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.
- Last time out, James Madison received 38 points from his bench to roll past Queens (NC) Sunday afternoon inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
- With 80 points at Millersville (Nov. 9) and 89 versus the Royals (Nov. 13), the Dukes have scored 80-plus in back-to-back games for the first time since 2020. That season, the team defeated Northeastern 86 -64 (Feb. 21) and Hofstra 89-52 (Feb. 23).
- With a 21-point performance against Queens (NC), senior guard Kiki Jefferson has scored at least 20 points in six straight outings, extending her streak from last season. Moreover, the streak is the longest of her career.
- Graduate student Caroline Germond dished out five assists versus the Royals, a season-best and the best individual performance by any Duke this season. Moreover, JMU tallied a season-high 14 total assists in the contest.
- The Dukes dominated the boards 51-31, grabbing 18 Offensive rebounds. The team has won the rebounding battle in each of their first three games and boasts an average margin of +21.
- Junior center Ksenia Kozlova finished in double figures for the third consecutive game and has sunk 13-of-20 (65.0%) from the field so far this season.
- JMU’s 52.4% shooting mark from the field is the program’s first time shooting 50% or better since making 29-of-53 (54.7%) baskets last season against UNCW on Feb. 20.
- In total, the Dukes have 83-of-171 (48.5%) from the floor, good for 47th in the nation.
- James Madison had four blocks from four players in the third quarter. Coming into the quarter, JMU hadn’t recorded four blocks all season.
SCOUTING THE LANCERS
- Longwood has opened up the season 1-2 with its lone win coming against Ohio, 66-65, on Nov. 10. Last time out, the Lancers fell on the road to Towson 83-72, on Nov. 12.
- Three Lancers have averaged double figures in scoring, led by junior guard Janay Turner at 14.3 ppg, followed by redshirt junior Adriana Shipp-Davis (13.0 ppg) and Anne-Hamilton LeRoy (11.3 ppg).
- LU was picked to finish sixth in the 2022-23 Big South Preseason Poll.
SERIES HISTORY
- Thursday’s game will be the 20th meeting between JMU and LU. The Dukes hold an advantage in the all-time series with a 15-4 ledger, winning the last 10 contests.