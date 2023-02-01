Women’s Basketball Heads To Lindenwood

Tweet #LOYALandTRUE

Eastern Illinois (18-3, 10-0 OVC) at Lindenwood (1-18, 0-10 OVC)

Thursday, February 2 at 5:30 PM CT

St. Charles, Mo. (Hyland Arena)

Live Stats

Watch Live

Radio: Hit Mix 88.9 FM

Media Guide (PDF)

Game Notes (PDF)

Panthers Go To Lindenwood For The First Time

Eastern Illinois Women’s basketball hits the road once more to take on the Lindenwood Lions. The Panthers are looking to match their best start to Ohio Valley Conference play in program history, which they set at 11-0 in the 2011-12 season. They are also looking to continue their 13-game OVC regular season win streak which dates back to the end of last season. Tipoff is set for 5:30 PM.

Last Game

EIU won in come-from-behind fashion for the second consecutive game, defeating SEMO 63-57 at home. Lariah Washington led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Taris Thornton came off the bench to score 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Lyric Johnson scored eight points and had four rebounds and two blocked shots.

Player To Watch

Macy McGlone had 11 rebounds and tied her season high with four blocked shots in the win over SEMO. In the first game against Lindenwood this season, McGlone scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and recorded six rebounds. In her first season as a Panther, the Milwaukee transfer is averaging 11.8 points per game on a team-high 51.9 shooting percentage to go along with a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. She currently leads the OVC with 2.9 Offensive rebounds per game. She also leads the team with 30 blocks on the year. McGlone has scored in double figures in 13 of 21 games so far this season, including 20+ points in three games. She has earned four OVC Newcomer of the Week honors this season, the most for any Panther in school history.

Looking At The Lions

Lindenwood is led by fifth-year head Coach Katie Falco. The Lions currently sit at 1-18 overall in their first season as a Division I program, having lost their last 10 before being made to forfeit their two games last week due to a player shortage. Their last two games played resulted in a 60-73 road loss to fellow Division I newcomer Southern Indiana and a 66-72 home loss to Morehead State. The Lions have been led this season by sophomore guard Mary McGrath who is averaging 12.4 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game, both team highs. She is currently shooting the rock at a 51.3% clip, the second best in the OVC. Her backcourt teammate, Graduate guard Devin Fuhring, is averaging 10.3 points per game and leads the OVC in free throw shooting at 88%. As a team, Lindenwood ranks second in the OVC in made three-point FGs per game with 6.6.

Series History

Saturday will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the Panthers and the Lions. EIU has won all three previous matchups in the series, including a 75-62 win in Lantz Arena earlier this season on December 29, 2022.

Upcoming

The Panthers will host the Tennessee State Lady Tigers in their annual CARE Game on Saturday, February 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 PM.