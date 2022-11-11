Women’s Basketball Heads to Howard for DC Clash

WASHINGTON – Fresh off its first win of the 2022-23 campaign, George Washington Women’s basketball will look to make it two in a row when it heads to the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, DC to face the Howard Bison. Tip-off between the city rivals is scheduled for Monday at 7 pm

ELECTRIC ESSENCE:

In GW’s 65-50 win over UMES on Thursday, Essence Brown put together the best Offensive performance of her career. Brown, who is well known for locking down the opposition’s best player, scored a career-high 12 points on an efficient 5-6 shooting. In addition to her career-high in points, Brown also set a new career-high in three-pointers made (2) and assists (5).

HELLO OLD FRIEND: