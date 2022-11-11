Women’s Basketball Heads to Howard for DC Clash
WASHINGTON – Fresh off its first win of the 2022-23 campaign, George Washington Women’s basketball will look to make it two in a row when it heads to the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, DC to face the Howard Bison. Tip-off between the city rivals is scheduled for Monday at 7 pm
ELECTRIC ESSENCE:
In GW’s 65-50 win over UMES on Thursday, Essence Brown put together the best Offensive performance of her career. Brown, who is well known for locking down the opposition’s best player, scored a career-high 12 points on an efficient 5-6 shooting. In addition to her career-high in points, Brown also set a new career-high in three-pointers made (2) and assists (5).
HELLO OLD FRIEND:
Thornton’s most impressive season at Howard came in 2020-21, when she was named MEAC Player of the Year. That season, Thornton averaged more than 14 points a game for the Bison, while finishing second in the MEAC in free throw percentage (.817), fourth in 3-pointers made (2.5 per game), and fifth in 3-point field goals percentage (.336).
DEAD EVEN SERIES:
Monday will be the 23rd meeting between George Washington and Howard, and to date the career series is deadlocked with both sides owning 11 wins. In the two sides’ last meeting a year ago, the Buff & Blue pulled out a 62-53 win thanks to a double-double by Mayowa Taiwo and an 11-point performance by Taylor Webster.
SCOUTING THE BISON:
Howard, who will be in action on Saturday at Memphis, is 1-0 on the year after taking home a 62-57 win over La Salle on opening night. The Bison enter this year as the MEAC favorite and boast a team loaded with talent, including MEAC Preseason First Team players Destiny Howell and Iyanna Warren, and Preseason Third Team players Brooklyn Fort-Davis and Krislyn Marsh.