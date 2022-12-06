PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball heads across town to take on Providence on Wednesday (Dec. 7). The game between the Bears and Friars will begin at 7 pm and will be streamed on FloHoops.

ABOUT BROWN (6-3)

– Brown bounced back from a loss to Holy Cross with a 68-52 win over Hartford on Saturday. The Bears were led by Bella Mauricio with 18 points, hitting five threes. Beth Nelson and Gianna Aiello were tied for second on the team with nine points apiece.

– The Bears tied their season-high with both 11 made Threes and 36 Threes attempted. Both numbers were tied with the game at Duquesne. Outside of the game against Hartford, the three-highest three-point attempts in a game came in Brown’s three losses. In the six wins this year, Brown is averaging 21.8 Threes attempted and seven made threes. In the three losses, Brown is averaging 29 three point attempts and just over six made threes.

– Free throw shooting has been a notable indicator in success for the Bears this early season. In Brown’s six wins, the Bears have shot 50 percent or better, including three games above 72 percent from the free throw line. In Brown’s three losses, the Bears have shot 57 percent, 43 percent and 27 percent from the stripe.

– With the win over Hartford, Brown earned his sixth win of the season, matching his win total from a season ago.

– Last season Brown fell to Providence 59-43. The Bears were dominated during the middle two quarters, being outscored by the Friars 30-12 (15-6 in each quarter). Isabella Mauricio led Brown with 12 points in the loss.

– Brown won the last game at Providence, winning 64-59 on Dec. 2, 2017.

– The Bears defense ranks 59th overall in points allowed per game, helped by the Bears ranking 30th in the NCAA in blocks per set. Gianna Aiello leads the Ivy League and is 78th in the Nation with 1.4 blocks per set and Mya Murray (1.3) is second in the Ivy League. Brown also leads the Ivy League and is 56th in the NCAA in steals per game at 10.6.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (6-4)

– Providence is 6-4 on the year having dropped its first two Big East games at UConn and against Villanova last weekend. The Friars had won three-straight games at the Friar Thanksgiving Classic before beginning league play.

– Janai Crooms is off to a strong start leading the Friars in points per game (14.9), rebounds per game (8.4) and assists per game (4.1).

– Crooms is shooting almost 57 percent from the floor and has scored in double figures in six games this year, including three 20+ point games.

– Olivia Olsen is second on the team with 11.0 points per game.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.