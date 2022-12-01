Women’s Basketball Heading Overseas for 2023 Foreign Tour

OXFORD, Miss. – The Rebels are going international this summer, with head Women’s basketball Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announcing the team’s 2023 foreign tour to Italy July 30 through August 8.

“With so many newcomers for next season, I’m excited about the opportunity that a tour abroad in Italy gives our team to learn our Philosophy and our system,” said head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin . “The additional games and practices preparing for the tour gives us a unique avenue to build chemistry and will help our student-athletes to foster relationships with one another on and off the court,” said McPhee-McCuin.

“A promise we make to all of our student-athletes during the recruiting process is that we will provide great experiences as a part of representing Ole Miss. Traveling and playing in Europe presents a chance to expose our young ladies to different cultures, broaden their horizons , and also provide life-long lasting memories.”

The NCAA allows basketball teams to take an international trip every four years. Although the preseason games do not count towards the 2023-24 campaign, the trip provides the opportunity for extra practices and game-action.

The nine-day tour will include three games for the Rebels, as the team travels throughout Italy with multiple stops along the way. Ole Miss will have the opportunity to visit some of the country’s most iconic landmarks traveling to Rome, Florence as well as Naples and the Amalfi Coast.

More information on the international tour can be found here.

The Rebels are off to a hot start on their season and currently sit 7-1. Ole Miss recently held Alabama A&M to the fewest single-game points allowed in program history in a dominant 74-28 win Tuesday night at the SJB Pavilion.

Ole Miss faces a big road test at No. 23 Oklahoma (6-1) this Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 pm CT on ESPN+.