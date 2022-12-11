WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Hawks up their defense, roll to easy win – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS – Traditionally, UND hasn’t been known for its full-court pressure defense.

That could change.

The Hawks went heavily on the pressure defense, especially in the first half, as UND rolled past Weber State 76-54 on Saturday before 1,639 fans at The Betty.

“We’ve been doing a lot more pressing than we have in the past,” said UND Coach Mallory Bernhard. “We’re working on a couple more things and we thought this was a team we could pressure. We wanted to get up and test ourselves.”

UND won its fourth-straight and improved to 6-3.

The win streak has been fueled, in part, by an improved UND defense.

“We’re pretty defensive minded right now,” said Bernhard.

UND bolted out to a 22-6 lead early in the second quarter after Claire Orth came up with a steal and layup. That was Weber’s ninth turnover and by Halftime UND’s pressure had forced 16 Wildcat turnovers that led to a 38-19 Halftime lead.

“We focused a lot on our press this week,” said UND’s Kacie Borowicz. “Each game, we bring something different on defense that we try to focus on during the week. And we executed that well today.”

UND had to deal with only one Weber surge. The Big Sky Conference member (4-6) opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run, cutting UND’s lead to 40-27. Borowicz and Claire Orth combined for the next 12 UND points for a 52-33 lead. UND has struggled in the third quarter this season. But after the first three minutes, UND quickly regained control and cruised the rest of the way.”

“Winning third quarters hasn’t been one of our best strengths,” added Borowicz. “But it’s something we always focus on. We try to come out of the locker room with a lot of energy.”

UND’s defense forced 26 Weber State turnovers that led to 26 UND points. Statistically, the UND offense had a productive day.

The Hawks shot 44 percent and 32 percent on 3-pointers. Weber State was held to 31 percent shooting.

During UND’s four-game win streak, the Hawks also received considerable bench help. Against Weber, UND received 21 points from reserves, led by Nakiyah Hurst’s 10 points – most coming on spin moves in the lane.

Borowicz led UND with 19 points. Center Juliet Gordon added 15, including three 3-pointers. Orth added 12 for UND’s fourth player in double figures.

UND closes out the nonconference portion of its schedule Monday night against Mayville State. The Comets are 8-2 and again appear to be in the mix for a North Star Athletic Association Women’s basketball title.

The UND bench cheers on the Fighting Hawks down the stretch against Weber State Saturday. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald