Women’s Basketball Hangs Tough Before Falling to Tulane

CANCUN, Mexico – Tulane outscored Central Michigan, 42-30, in the second half on Friday in handing the Chippewa Women’s basketball team a 78-66 loss in the Cancun Challenge.

The Chippewas (0-6) finished 0-2 in the Challenge. They fell to unbeaten West Virginia, 64-33, on Thursday.

CMU Returns home to entertain North Dakota State (5-0) on Saturday, Dec. 3 (1 p.m.).

Freshman Sydney Harris scored a career-high 27 points to lead CMU against Tulane (4-2). Harris finished 6-of-12 from 3-point range and 9-of-19 from the floor overall. Both her 3-point and field goal totals are career bests.

The Chippewas got nine points from the freshman point guard Bridget Utberg and a season-high 12 rebounds from Jahari Smith .

CMU made 28.6 percent of its 3-point attempts (10 of 35). His percentage and makes were both his second highest of the season. The Chippewas made seven of their 21 first-half 3-point attempts. They were 3-for-14 from long range in the final two quarters.

The game was tied, 36-36, at halftime. Tulane (4-2) used a 14-4 spurt to start the third quarter in opening a 50-40 lead with under six minutes to play in the quarter.

The Chippewas hung in and were within six, 57-51, after Anika Weekes’ layup with 8:48 remaining in the game, but Tulane answered with a 9-0 run over the next 3:32 to extend its lead to 15, 66-51, with under four minutes to play.

CMU crept within eight, 74-66, with 18 seconds remaining on an Utberg triple, but could get no closer. The Green Wave made 10 of its 15 free throw attempts in the final quarter to keep CMU at bay.

Rachel Hakes scored 23 points to lead Tulane, which outscored the Chippewas, 34-24, in the paint.