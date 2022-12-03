Women’s Basketball Handles Colgate to Grab Fifth Win of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – In their second home contest of the week, the Harvard Women’s Basketball team (5-4) extended their seven-game winning streak to eight over Colgate (3-4) with a score of 62-48.

Harmony Turner led the team in scoring registering 20 points on the day on 64.3% shooting. Lola Mullaney also contributed double digit points (10) for the Crimson. Turner and Mullaney have reached double digits in scoring in seven and six games this season, respectively. Turner also led the team in assists with four and Saniyah Glenn-Bello pulled down seven rebounds. The Crimson received equal contribution across the board with six players contributing six points or more.

In the opening frame the Colgate Raiders hit the first two buckets of the game, but it was all Harvard after that. The Crimson first took the lead off a Steal from Turner that turned into a three on the other end from Mullaney. Harvard grew their lead through the quarter, going on a 16-2 run which included ten points from Turner and several tough Offensive rebounds and tough finishes around the rim for Glenn-Bello.

The Crimson locked down on defense in the second quarter, beginning the period with three steals and holding Colgate from scoring for nearly five minutes. Along with three steals and a charge from Turner, the Crimson only let up three buckets in the second to grow their lead to 18 going into halftime.

Harvard came out of the locker room determined to pull away from Colgate, scoring the first seven points of the second half. Despite a small run by Colgate, the Crimson ended the third still up by a comfortable 16.

Colgate began to cut into the Crimson lead in the fourth but back to back steals and finishes from Gabby Anderson and Turner brought their lead back to 18. Harvard held strong all throughout the final quarter, never losing their double-digit lead and ultimately defeating the Raiders 62-48 to get their fifth win of the season.

Harvard Highlights

Turner led the Crimson in points for the sixth game this season. This is also Turner’s fifth game with 20 or more points.

McKenzie Forbes , Elena Rodriguez , Gabby Anderson and Saniyah Glenn-Bello all contributed six or more points.

, , and all contributed six or more points. The Crimson nearly beat their best first quarter performance from the previous game, putting up 23 through the first ten minutes.

Harvard registered ten steals, led by Turner with four, followed by Anderson with three, Glenn-Bello with two, and Mullaney with one.

Forbes and Mullaney both grabbed five rebounds for the Crimson.

First-year Glenn-Bello had an all-around day, scoring eight points, grabbing seven rounds, assisting on three buckets, and racking up two steals.

With the win, the Crimson now lead the series against Colgate 9-1, having won every matchup since 1993.

Next up

The Crimson will cross the river to face off against Northeastern on Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 pm The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and air on NESN.