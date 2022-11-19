Women’s Basketball Goes on the Road for Mountain East Conference Opener

Wheeling, W.Va. – It has been a hot start to the 2022-23 season for the Wheeling University Women’s Basketball team (2-0, 0-0) with a pair of non-conference wins to start the season. On Saturday, they begin their journey through Mountain East Conference (MEC) play when they go on the road to face Notre Dame College at 2 PM. They look to ride the backs of a strong Offensive showing to start the year as they try and push their winning streak to three in a row.

The Cardinals started their season on the road when they traveled to the Seton Hill Crossover tournament. Over the two games, the Cardinals scored a total of 143 points as they picked up a pair of wins over Lock Haven and the host Seton Hill. In the second game, the Cardinals used a 22-point first quarter to take an early lead and they never looked back the rest of the game. They put together one of their best defensive quarters of the season in that game, allowing just nine points over the first ten minutes and that was more than enough for the Cardinals. They ended up going score for score with the Griffins in the second and fourth quarters and were outscored 16-14 in the third, but that early lead was enough to help them hold on for the 73-58 win.

Leading the way for the Cardinals offense over those first two games was a senior Lauren Calhoun , who picked up right where she left off in 2021-22. Calhoun scored 43 points and grabbed 35 rebounds across the two games while picking up a double-double in both contests. She began the weekend with her best defensive game as she scored 20 points and picked up 18 rebounds in the team’s 73-43 win over Lock Haven. The next day, Calhoun was right back at it with 17 rebounds, and had her best Offensive game of the weekend with 23 points as the Cardinals downed the Griffins 70-58. She enters conference play needing just 278 points to reach the 1,000 point mark for her career as she looks to lead the team back to the 2023 MEC Basketball Championships.

While Calhoun led the way, the Cardinals also had a pair of breakout efforts from two other Offensive weapons. Shanley Woods got her season started with a Bang in the game against Lock Haven, putting up a team-high 22 points in their season opening win. She was electric from three-point range, hitting 60% of her three-pointers to finish 6-10 on the day. Six of her eight buckets came from three-point range on the day as she showed how lethal she can be. Another Cardinal who was Lethal from three ways was freshman Hannah Archer, who made her season debut against Seton Hill. Like Woods, Archer also had a strong day from three point range, going 4-6 from beyond the arc to score 13 points in her Collegiate debut.

The 2-0 start to the season is the best for the Cardinals since the 2016-17 season when they picked up wins against Edinboro and West Chester to start the season. As they head into MEC play this week, they are playing with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder after being picked #9 in the annual MEC Preseason Poll. They have a nice mix of veterans who have been through the rigors of the MEC season and newcomers who are looking to make their mark. It will be a season full of ups and downs, but the Cardinals are looking to show they can climb the conference standings.

The Matchup