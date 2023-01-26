Women’s Basketball Goes Cold at Rowan

Next Game: Montclair State University 1/28/2023 | 3:00 P.M Jan. 28 (Sat) / 3:00 PM Montclair State University History

GLASSBORO, NJ – A Rocky shooting night relegated the TCNJ Women’s basketball team to a 60-45 NJAC setback at Rowan on Wednesday.

The Lions made just 25.4 percent of their field-goal attempts (17-for-67) and were a frigid 6-of-34 from 3-point range (17.6 percent), including a 1-for-18 mark in the second half as the Profs pulled away in the fourth quarter in a battle of league playoff contenders.

With the loss, TCNJ (12-7, 7-5) dropped into a tie with Montclair State – its upcoming opponent – ​​for fifth in the NJAC standings. Rowan (12-7, 8-4) moved ahead of the Lions and is now tied with Ramapo for third, one game behind co-leaders Kean and NJCU.

Katie Fricker made an instant impact for the Lions, coming off the bench at the 6:42 mark of the opening quarter and scoring five points in a 44-second span to stake the visitors to a quick 6-2 advantage. The Profs netted the next seven points, setting the stage for a back-and-forth first half.

Trailing by six (24-18) late in the first half, Sydney Blum cut the deficit in half with a 3-pointer at the 3:59 mark of the second quarter. A 3-pointer off the hand of Izzy Leazier made it a 25-24 Rowan lead, but the hosts got one of their own in the dying seconds to take a 30-26 edge into the second half.

The third quarter was a rock fight, the two sides combining for just six points in the first eight-plus minutes of the frame. The Profs started to separate late in the period, going ahead by eight (38-30) on a triple by Nicole Mallard with 1:02 to go.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Grace Marshall and Kristina Johnson capped a 10-0 run to open the fourth, after which Rowan had opened up a 48-32 margin with just over seven minutes to play. Fricker nailed a 3 on the next possession, but the Lions got no closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Mallard (15 points) and Marshall (14) led the way for the Profs, who were 16-for-17 at the foul line and held an 18-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

Leazier led TCNJ with 16 points and added five rebounds and four assists. Kaitlyn Deiter finished with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds, six of them on the Offensive end to help TCNJ to a 47-41 advantage on the glass.

Fricker produced eight points and five rebounds, while Setaro paired seven points with a career-best eight rebounds.

The Lions return home to face Montclair State on Saturday.