Women’s Basketball gets road win at Jackson State, 75-58

JACKSON, Miss. — Sonya Morris scored 16 points and Khadija Faye posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Texas Women’s basketball team secured a 75-58 win at Jackson State on Wednesday.

Rori Harmon scored 12 points and added six assists and six rebounds. Shaylee Gonzales added 10 points for her fourth straight game scoring in double figures.

Up next Texas (6-4) will take on Southern California in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Game Notes

• The Longhorns scored 10 of the first 12 points of the game with Sonya Morris scoring six of the 10 points.

• Texas held Jackson State to zero field goals in the first quarter and led 16-5 after the opening period.

• Femme Masudi scored the last six points of the half for the Longhorns.

• Texas outscored Jackson State 24-12 in the third quarter.

• Khadija Faye posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

• Texas held a 40-20 advantage over Jackson State in points in the paint.

• The Longhorns had a season low 10 turnovers.

• Texas outrebounded Jackson State 39-27 and grabbed 14 Offensive rebounds, which they turned into 18 second chance points.