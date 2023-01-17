Women’s Basketball Gets First Ivy Road Win at Dartmouth

Box Score

Hanover, NH – The Harvard Women’s basketball team (10-7, 3-2 Ivy) was scored their first win on the road in Ivy League competition at Dartmouth (2-17, 0-5 Ivy), beating the Big Green 68-52 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Four of the Crimson’s starting five scored within the first five minutes of play, with Saniyah Glenn-Bello getting the day started from the floor. By out-rebounding the Big Green nine to six, Harvard ended the first ten minutes up 20-11.

Harvard shot 8-of-16 from the floor and 2-of-4 from three in the second quarter to increase their lead, going into the half up 38-20. McKenzie Forbes and Elena Rodriguez were already putting up points in the double digits with 12 and 11, respectively.

The Crimson held strong throughout the third quarter, once again pulling down six rebounds over Dartmouth’s two to stay in control. Lola Mullaney’s two eight-point quarter made her the third Crimson player to hit double digits tonight.

Harvard locked in the win with a 13-point fourth quarter, shooting 100% from three and 50% from the floor. They finished the game with a 68-52 win over Dartmouth.

Harvard Highlights

Mullaney led the Crimson in scoring with 24 points. She shot 10-of-16 from the floor and 4-of-7 from three. She has now led the team in both games this weekend and three times total this season.

Rodriguez and Forbes scored in the double digits as well, putting up 18 and 17 points throughout the night, respectively. An excellent shooter from the floor, Rodriguez reported a 72.7% field goal percentage. Forbes shot 4-of-6 from three, the best three-point percentage of anyone shooting three or more from beyond the arc.

Rodriguez pulled down a new career high 14 rebounds to lead the team in the metric. Maggie McCarthy pulled down four and Forbes pulled down three to follow.

Rodriguez also led the Crimson in assists, creating five opportunities to add Crimson points to the board. McCarthy, Forbes, and Katie Krupa added three assists each as well.

added three assists each as well. A part of the Crimson’s success was due to their stellar defense with 14 steals over the Big Green’s nine. Harvard in turn scored 18 points off of turnovers.

Six Crimson Athletes stole the ball away from the Big Green, led by Rodriguez with four steals to set her second career high of the night.

The Crimson beat the Big Green in nearly every metric including rebounds (30-25), assists (18-11), field goal percentage (51.9% to 38.6%) and three-point percentage (56.3% to 38.1%).

After tonight’s win, Harvard now leads Dartmouth 54-36 all-time.

With tonight’s win over the Big Green, Harvard has extended their winning streak over the Dartmouth to four, winning every Matchup the past two seasons and the first of the 2022-23 season.

Up Next

The Crimson will spend another weekend on the road as they travel to Ithaca, NY to play Cornell on Saturday, Jan. 21. The game will tip off at 2 pm and be streamed on ESPN+.