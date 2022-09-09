Women’s basketball gets Championship rings – THE GANNON KNIGHT

Gannon’s Women’s basketball team finally received their Championship rings from their second consecutive win in the PSAC Championship in March 2022. The Knights competed against PennWest Vulcans in the Championship game.

At the end of the first quarter of the game, the score was tied at 14-14, but at the beginning of the second quarter with a new tied score of 16-16, the Knights took charge with a nine-point lead making the score 25-16. While they pushed ahead, the Vulcans ended up with the lead at the end of the second quarter by four points, making the score 28-24.

The Knights lost focus at the beginning of the third quarter with four turnovers and two missed shots. This didn’t discourage them, and they ended up using this to encourage them to make a comeback against the Vulcans. Pirosko Wright changed the pace for the team by making three-pointers and free throws in the final quarter, leading to Gannon’s win with an ending score of 59-47.

The team was excited to win their Championship game after working hard for a 24-6 win/loss season.

While their 2022-23 season is still a while away, the team is looking forward to what’s in store for them this upcoming season.

KIRA RIOS

[email protected]