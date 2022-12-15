Women’s Basketball Gears Up For Two Non-Conference Battles

Thursday, Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m

vs. Bethel Pilots

Watch | Live Stats | Listen

Monday, Dec. 19, 2 p.m

at Ohio Dominican Panthers

Watch | Live Stats | Listen

INDIANAPOLIS – Two non-conference games are lined up for the UIndy Women’s basketball team, one of which will mark the final home contest of 2022 at Nicoson Hall. The Hounds are set to host Bethel University (Ind.) on Thursday with tip-off slated for 5:30 pm ET before traveling to Ohio Dominican on Monday, Dec. 19 for a game against the Panthers beginning at 2 pm ET.

With Bethel being associated with the NAIA, this is set to be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. As for Ohio Dominican, the series between the Panthers and Greyhounds is tied at 1-1 with the last game coming in 2015.

This season, Sadie Hill leads the Greyhounds at 15.5 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game. Hill has garnered three double-doubles this season and enters this week after matching her career-highs in scoring and rebounding against Maryville on Sunday after she managed 25 points and 13 boards. As a team, UIndy has accumulated the top free throw shooting percentage in the GLVC at 78.4 percent. In a game last week against Davenport, the Hounds went 27-of-29 from the charity stripe.

Live video, live stats, and live audio will be available for the game. You can find those links above.