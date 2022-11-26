Women’s Basketball Falls to Washington, 71-62, to Open Las Vegas Holiday Classic

Next Game: vs. South Dakota 11/26/2022 | 2:00 PM Nov. 26 (Sat) / 2:00 PM vs. South Dakota

Las Vegas, Nev. – Fordham Women’s basketball began play at the Las Vegas Holiday Classic on Friday afternoon, falling, 71-62, to Washington. With the loss, the Rams fell to 3-3.

The Huskies’ athleticism was on display on the glass, with 15 Offensive rebounds of 43 total helping to a 50.0% rate inside the perimeter. Fordham held them to just 4-of-17 shooting from distance while shooting 40.7%, Canning 11-of-27 attempts from long range. Inside, the Rams struggled to shoot just 31.4% on two-point attempts.

Anna DeWolfe kicked the contest off with a three, the first of several back-and-forth baskets over the majority of the opening period, including three ties, but Washington finished the period on a 10-4 run. The Huskies started the second with a triple and free throws to reach a double-digit advantage, but DeWolfe hit some timely shots to whittle the lead down to six and eventually four through an Asiah Dingle triple late. However, Washington hit two quick baskets with under 30 seconds to play to lead by eight at the break, 36-28. Fordham continued to battle and outshot its opponent over the second half, especially from behind the arc, but the lead would never dip below eight.

Asiah Dingle scored 15 of her 24 points in the second half, shooting 8-of-19 overall, 4-of-6 from distance, and 4-of-4 from the line, with four boards, three assists, and two steals across 39 minutes . Anna DeWolfe played every minute and posted 22 points, including five threes, one shy of her career-high, while Colleen McQuillen was the next leading scorer with six points off the bench, also grabbing three Offensive rebounds of four total over 15 minutes.

Megan Jonassen grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, three offensive, with two points and two steals, while Sarah Karpell contributed four points, four boards, and a team-best four assists. The Rams committed just 11 turnovers on the day, shot 35.5% overall, 40.7% from deep, and hit 7-of-8 free throws, with nine Offensive rebounds of 30 total.

Fordham will play South Dakota on Saturday at 2 pm Eastern to wrap up play in Sin City.