Women’s Basketball Falls to Virginia Tech

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College Women’s basketball suffered a 73-58 setback against No. 7 Virginia Tech on Wednesday evening at Conte Forum.

The Eagles fall to 7-4 on the season, while the Hokies improve to 9-0.

Four of the five starters scored in double figures, with Andrea Daley scoring 15 points (12 in the second half) and tied the team lead with six off the glass.

Maria Gakdeng who went toe-to-toe against the reigning ACC Player of the Year, Elizabeth Kitley, scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists, and blocked three shots.

Taina Mair also went up against one of the top guards in the country in Georgia Amoore. The freshman scored 11 points with a team-best six assists and just one turnover in 40 minutes. Dontavia Waggoner tied a career high with six steals on top of 10 points to round out the leading scorers.

BC’s slow start on offense (13.7 percent shooting) in the opening quarter led the Hokies to go into the second period with a 17-7 lead.

The Eagles improved their offense in the second period by shooting 50 percent from the floor. However, VT went 10-of-13 to stay on top by double digits going into the half.

The improved play continued for Boston College in the second half, outscoring the Hokies, 34-30, through both periods. BC made things interesting in the fourth quarter thanks to an 8-2 run to slice the gap to 10. VT stopped the BC momentum on the following possession with a 3-pointer to put the game away.

Boston College committed a season-low 12 turnovers, and this is also the fewest a team has recorded against VT this season.

BC Returns to action on Saturday at 2 pm against UAlbany.