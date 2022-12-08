Women’s Basketball Falls to Strong Cleveland State Squad

Next Game: at Georgia Tech 12/11/2022 | 1 p.m ACC Network Extra CMU Sports Properties Radio Network December 11 (Sun) / 1 p.m at Georgia Tech

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Outrebounded and outplayed. A poor recipe for the Central Michigan Women’s basketball team, or any team for that matter.

The Chippewas finished with a 50-30 deficit on the boards on Tuesday in falling to Cleveland State, 86-55, in a nonconference game before 3,826 at McGuirk Arena.

CMU dropped to 1-7 and plays at Georgia Tech (7-2) on Sunday, Dec. 11 (1 p.m.). The Vikings (8-1), who are ranked 10th in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25, won their eighth straight.

“I thought we got completely outworked; we got completely outplayed for 40 minutes,” said CMU Coach To Heather Oesterle whose team knocked off North Dakota State, the 19th-ranked team in the mid-major poll, five days prior. “I can take losing, but I can’t take losing where we get outworked at things.

“Fifty-30 on the boards is effort. We didn’t play with the heart that we needed to play with today. … Today was, honestly, embarrassing. Tomorrow’s practice is not going to be fun. I’m not going to Coach effort, and we got outworked today.”

Freshman Sydney Harris tied her career high with six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead CMU. It marked the third consecutive game in which Harris has scored at least 20 points.

Harris, who attempted nine 3-pointers, led a relatively strong showing by CMU from long range. The Chippewas tied their season high with 11 triples (on 26 attempts), finishing a season-best 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Chippewas made just 18 field goals in total and finished at 29.5 percent from the floor overall against Cleveland State’s aggressive zone defense. CMU also attempted just 12 free throws (making eight) to the Vikings’ 19-for-28 performance from the Charity stripe.

“The zone really bothered us (and) we have to find ways where the non 3-point shooters on our team can play (against) a zone,” Oesterle said. “We had too much standing around. Give Cleveland state credit. That zone is tough and they play hard.

“Between our two posts, they’re 3-for-13 (from the floor) and those are layups. That’s going to hurt any team when you can’t make those little bunnies in the paint. Yeah, our 3 ball was going , so if we could have finished half of those (inside) shots we would have at least made it a ball game today.”

Harris was the Lone Chippewa to finish in double figures in scoring.

Cleveland State outscored CMU, 48-14, in the paint and scored 23 points off turnovers.

The Vikings led, 22-18, after one quarter and then started the second quarter with a 10-0 run to extend their lead to 14, 32-18. CMU never got its deficit under double digits the rest of the way.

Cleveland State pulled away in the second half and led by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter.