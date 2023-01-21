Women’s Basketball falls to St. Lawrence, 77-67

Next Game: Clarkson 1/21/2023 | 2:00 PM Jan. 21 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Clarkson History

ROCHESTER, NY – Junior guard Emma Waite scored 18 points as RIT lost to Liberty League Rival St. Lawrence, 77-67, on Friday at Clark Gymnasium.

HOW IT HAPPENED

St. Lawrence opened the scoring with 8:24 left in the first quarter with a free throw from Hannah Van Dyke. Van Dyke later extended the Saints’ lead to 4-0 with a three-pointer with 7:56 left.

The Tigers got on the board with 6:32 left in the opening quarter on a layup by the first-year guard Erin DiPaola to make it 4-2.

St. Lawrence outscored RIT the rest of the first quarter, 12-6, to extend their lead to 16-8.

After the Saints extended their lead early in the second quarter, a three-point field goal by a first-year guard Ansley Orrell cut St. Lawrence’s lead to six, 21-15, with 6:57 left in the second quarter.

St. Lawrence again extended their lead to 10, 25-15, but a five-point run by RIT culminated in a three-pointer by Waite to close the game to 25-20 with 4:28 left in the second quarter.

Waite closed the gap even more a little more than a minute later, hitting a three-pointer from deep with 3:20 left in the second to make it 27-23.

RIT kept pace over the next couple of minutes, but St. Lawrence ended the final 1:06 of the half on a 6-0 run to enter Halftime up 39-29.

St. Lawrence opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 48-29 with eight minutes left in the third quarter.

RIT hit three straight three-pointers—two from the sophomore guard/forward Sydney Pearson and one from sophomore guard Lila McGuigg – to pull back to a nine point deficit, 52-43, with 4:25 left in the third quarter.

The Saints again pulled ahead to finish the third quarter up 60-46.

The Tigers outscored St. Lawrence in the fourth quarter, 21-17, but couldn’t make up the deficit as they fell 77-67.

GAME NOTES

RIT shot 24-of-66 (36.4%) from the floor, including 12-of-34 (35.3%) from beyond the arc.

The Saints outrebounded the Tigers, 47-43.

Pearson had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while DiPaola scored 15 points.

UP NEXT

RIT hosts Clarkson at Clark Gymnasium on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 PM.