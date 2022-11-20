Women’s Basketball falls to St. John Fisher, 70-48

Next Game: Brockport 11/22/2022 | 6:00 P.M Nov. 22 (Tue) / 6:00 PM Brockport History

ROCHESTER, NY – RIT Graduate student Andreja Peciuraite scored 13 points in a losing effort as the Tigers fell to St. John Fisher Saturday, 70-48, in their second game of the Mark’s Pizzeria Crosstown Shootout at the University of Rochester.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Tigers opened scoring on a three-pointer by junior guard Emma Waite but Fisher then went on a 9-0 run to take the 9-3 lead.

St. John Fisher was able to extend their lead to as large as 11 (19-8) before RIT went on an 8-0 run led by two three-pointers from the first-year guard Ansley Orrell to close the gap to three. A late free throw put the Cardinals ahead 20-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Waite hit two free throws a little under two minutes into the second quarter to put the Tigers ahead, 22-20.

After Fisher tied the game with a jumper by Sidney Tomasso, RIT again pulled ahead thanks to a layup by Peciuraite.

Fisher retook the lead for good shortly after on a three-pointer by Tomasso, starting a 20-3 run to take a 42-27 lead into the half.

St. John Fisher extended its lead to 61-35 in the third quarter.

RIT was able to outscore Fisher, 13-9, in the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTES

RIT shot 28.1 from the floor on 16-of-57 shooting.

The Tigers were 5-of-20 from behind the arc.

Fisher outrebounded RIT, 63-37.

Waite had 10 points on the night, while a first-year guard Erin DiPaola led the team in assists with four.

Sophomore center Gracie Dietrich a sophomore guard Lila McGuigg and senior guard Holland Gillis all saw their first action of the season.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Tigers return home to Clark Gymnasium on Tuesday (Nov. 22) to host Brockport. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM