Women’s Basketball Falls to RIC, 72-43

Next Game: at Coast Guard 12/2/2022 | 7:00 PM December 02 (Fri) / 7:00 PM at Coast Guard History

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Wesleyan Women’s basketball team saw their four-game win streak come to an end on Sunday as the Cardinals dropped a 72-43 decision to Rhode Island College. Both teams stand at 4-2 on the season after the result.

RIC took control of this one from the jump, shooting 50 percent for the first half, hitting on 17 of their 34 attempts from the floor. Wesleyan, meanwhile, went just 10-for-28 and only attempted one free throw compared to seven makes for RIC on the other end.

The Anchorwomen put up 13 unanswered points before Olivia Quinn ’26 hit a floater in the paint for the first Cardinal basket 6:17 into play. RIC stretched their lead to 17-2 in the opening quarter before ultimately leading 22-9 after one.

The RIC advantage stretched to 23 points in the second quarter and after leading 44-22 at the half, the Anchorwomen outscored the Cardinals in both the third and fourth quarters to close out the 29-point win.

Brooke Guiffre ’23 was the Lone Cardinal to hit double figures as the senior scored 11 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Abby Gray ’24 finished with eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Quinn came off the bench to total nine points and eight rebounds.

Angelina Nardolillo did a bit of everything, putting up 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals to lead RIC in just 27 minutes of work. Izabelle Booth also went for a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Wesleyan continues non-conference play with a Showdown at Coast Guard on Friday night.