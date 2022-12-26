Women’s Basketball Falls to Pine Bluff

Next Game: Champion Christian 12/21/2022 | 1 PM December 21 (Wed) / 1 PM Champion Christian History

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Women’s basketball team didn’t have quite enough in the tank against Pine Bluff, falling in overtime 61-57 on Monday. Despite leading for almost the entirety of regulation, the Sugar Bears went cold at the end.

Randrea Wright had 18 points on the afternoon, tying her season-high in points while setting a new career mark with 12 made free throws. Kyai Miles recorded her first double-double of the season, putting together 11 points and 11 rebounds, both career-bests.

Defense reigned early in the game, with both teams forcing turnovers in the first few minutes. Kayla Mitchell was a heat-seeking Missile in the back court, picking up three steals in the first two minutes to match her season high; she would finish the game with five. Miles was the offense early on, scoring five points and dishing out three assists in the first quarter, as the Sugar Bears jumped out to a 15-8 lead. Central Arkansas held the Golden Lions to just 21 percent shooting in the opening frame.

UAPB cut into the lead by ramping up its defensive effort, turning around and holding the Sugar Bears to a slow second quarter. While the Central Arkansas offense was sluggish, the Golden Lions turned in 10 points in the second to edge to 21-18 at the break. While Central Arkansas was unable to put up big Offensive numbers, seven of the eight Sugar Bears who logged time scored in the first half.

Offenses for both teams opened up some after making Halftime adjustments, most notably being the Awakening of Parris Atkins in the third. After missing all four of her first-half shots, the freshman guard turned in nine points in the third frame, helping the Sugar Bears build a 10-point lead midway through the quarter. Undeterred, the Golden Lions trimmed the lead to just four points by the end of the quarter.

The tide turned on Central Arkansas in the fourth, as the Golden Lions made a Parade to the free throw line, shooting 14 compared to just five for the Sugar Bears. Once in overtime, the shots just weren’t falling for Central Arkansas, and the Golden Lions defended home court.

Central Arkansas turns the page on Wednesday, taking on Champion Christian at 1 pm at the Farris Center.