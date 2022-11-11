Women’s Basketball Falls To No. 10 NC State

Next Game: High Point 11/13/2022 | 7 p.m Nov. 13 (Sun) / 7 pm High Point

RALEIGH, NC — Playing its second ACC opponent in as many games, the Elon Women’s basketball shot a blistering 56.5% from the field in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Phoenix fell 89-55 on Thursday at No. 10 NC State.

Evonna McGill led the Phoenix (0-2) with 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and posted six rebounds, while Kamryn Doty added 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting and dished out three assists. Diamond Johnson led four Wolfpack double-digit scorers with 18 points.

“I’m extremely proud of our effort tonight,” said head coach Charlotte Smith . “I felt like we did a really good job of competing for 40 minutes with a really great basketball team. Unfortunately, we are very young at this point, but I’m proud of our youth and our fight. Kamryn Doty stepped up big for us in the third quarter, and Evonna was consistent in the inside. When I go back and grade this film tonight, I told my team we could put together a really good highlight tape against a really good team. We just have to find a way to minimize Mistakes and put together a complete game for 40 minutes.”

THE RUNDOWN

NC State outscored the Phoenix 15-4 in the first five minutes, but Elon responded with some of its best basketball of the young season over the next two, going on a 9-4 run to pull within six. The Wolfpack eventually ended the period with a 24-15 lead, but Elon held its own, shooting 40% (6-for-15) and outrebounding NC State 10-7.

Both teams traded baskets over the first few minutes of the second quarter, but the Wolfpack ended the period with a 12-2 run to enter Halftime with a 43-23 lead. The Phoenix shot 23.1% (3-for-13) in the quarter.

Kamryn Doty scored the first two points of the third quarter, but NC State proceeded to go on a 7-0 run to seize a 50-25 lead. Not to be deterred, the Phoenix answered with an impressive 11-2 run over the next 2 1/2 minutes, but it still entered the fourth quarter down 65-43. Doty (11) and Raven Preston (7) scored 18 of Elon’s 20 third-quarter points.

NC State outscored the Phoenix 24-12 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

NOTES

Chloe Williams made her first career start, joining Lenaejha Evans, Doty, McGill and Preston in the lineup.

With Doty, Preston and Williams starting, it marked the first time three freshmen started for Elon since Dec. 9, 2018, at Winthrop (Brie Perpignan, Kayla Liles and Micaela Ryan).

The Phoenix shot 56.5% (13-for-23) from the field in the second half and 69.2% (9-for-13) in the third quarter.

Doty scored all 11 of her points in the third quarter.

McGill led Elon in scoring for the fourth straight game, dating back to last season, and for the 16th time in her Phoenix career.

NC State held a 48-24 edge in points in the paint and a 30-6 advantage in points off turnovers. It also outrebounded Elo 41-24.

For the second time in as many games, all 14 Phoenix players saw the court.

UP NEXT

Elon will host High Point in its home opener on Sunday at Schar Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 pm Fans can purchase tickets by visiting ElonTickets.com or calling the Elon Ticket Office at 336-278-6750

— ELON —