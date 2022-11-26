Women’s Basketball Falls to Illinois in Daytona Beach Opener

Next Game: vs. vs. Cincinnati 11/26/2022 | 5:45 p.m FloHoops Nov. 26 (Sat) / 5:45 p.m vs. vs. Cincinnati History

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Charlotte Women’s basketball dropped the opening game of the Daytona Beach Invitational 70-43 to Illinois on Friday night. Nine different players recorded at least a point but none of them were behind the arc as the Niners streak of 129-straight games with a three-pointer came to an end inside the Ocean Center.

“I thought we started out well and then we had a really tough streak there in the first quarter where we couldn’t get shots to fall and gave them some easy transition,” started Head Coach Cara Consuegra . “We played them pretty much even in the second quarter and I thought we were really good. We came out to start the quarter and looked great defensively, we just couldn’t get shots to fall.”

OPENING TIP

Charlotte (3-2) answered the first bucket by Illinois (6-0) with a Mya McGraw basket less than 30 seconds into Friday night. A pair of Mikayla Boykin free throws and a jumper by Jada McMillian answered the Illini two more times. A Keanna Rembert free throw put the Niners on top Briefly at 7-6 before a Dazia Lawrence point from the Charity stripe and second chance layup by Boykin tied it at 10 with 4:37 left. Illinois closed out the period with 13-straight points to take the lead after 10.

FORCING FOUL TROUBLE

McMillian got the second quarter scoring on the way before McGraw and Boykin followed cutting the lead to 12 just under three minutes in. Charlotte would force the Illini into foul trouble midway through the second period with a free throw from McMillian, a jumper by Lawrence and two from Keanna Rembert after one of 13 Offensive rebounds in the first half by Charlotte, this one by Lawrence. Wade hit the final two free throws of the period as the Niners headed to the locker room down by 14.

THIRD QUARTER CHANCES

Charlotte got off to a 5-2 start in the third trying to shift the momentum after a Jacee Busick free throw and two more from Boykin and McMillian. Trailing by 11 and trying to cut it to single digits, the 49ers had five different chances to do so forcing multiple Illinois turnovers, but couldn’t get one to fall. The Niners also had a couple of three-pointers wiped off the board due to Offensive fouls. A pull-up jumper by McMillian stopped another Illinois run with 2:28 left in the fourth.

Consuegra on the Third Quarter Shots Not Going Down

“They were good shots. That’s the game of basketball, unfortunately. For the most part, we got good shots and shots we wanted players to take in certain spots. Sometimes it just bounces that way.”

FINAL FRAME

Nearing the Midway point of the third, Tamia Davis got on the board with a jumper before Aylesha Wade did the same at the 5:48 mark. Wade turned an Illinois turnover into two more points while Nia Young scored five off the bench including a three-point play with under a minute to go.

Consuegra is Bench Minutes Late

“We need to just keep growing. Our bench has to grow significantly. It gives some of them the opportunity to come in, get their feet under them and continue to improve. Certainly some positives came out of that.”

INSIDE THE BOX

Boykin led the Niners with 10 points while McMillian followed with nine, Young and McGraw each tossing in five. McGraw pulled down a team-best six boards while Lawrence, Rembert and Boykin notched five.

CINCINNATI SATURDAY

The Daytona Beach Invitational wraps up for the Niners at 5:45 pm again Saturday night this time taking on Cincinnati out of The American. Video, audio and stats links are all available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.