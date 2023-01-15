Women’s Basketball Falls to Grand Canyon

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s basketball team fell to the Grand Canyon University Lopes 61-52 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Junior Tiffany McGarity led the Vaqueros (7-9, 1-4 WAC) with a season-high 14 points, five rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Deborah Ogayemi scored 11 points with five rebounds. Sophomore Iyana Dorsey scored six points. Sophomore KaCee Kyle scored five points with three assists.

Olivia Lane led the Lopes (13-4, 5-1) with 13 points and five rebounds. Evan Zars scored 12 points with 10 rebounds. Aaliyah Collins scored 11 points with four assists. Dominique Phillips scored 11 points. Enjoy Evans scored eight points with two steals. Emma Krueger finished with six points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Lopes jumped out to a 5-2 lead before junior Halie Jones came into the game and hit a 3 to spark a 12-2 run to put the Vaqueros up 14-9.

The Lopes used an 8-2 run to pull within 17-15 four and a half minutes into the second quarter. Junior Zariah Sango responded with a layup to kick off a 10-3 run that saw the Vaqueros take a 27-18 lead in the closing minute of the half.

The Lopes climbed to within 34-30 four minutes into the second half. The Vaqueros scored the next seven points, capped by a pair of McGarity free throws, to go up 41-30. The Lopes responded with an 8-0 run before three Dorsey free throws ended the quarter and three Ogayemi free throws opened the fourth quarter, putting the Vaqueros up 47-38.

The Lopes hit their next three shots as part of a 10-0 run to regain the lead at 48-47 with 6:21 remaining.

McGarity restored the Vaqueros’ lead with a layup. Then, after a pair of Zars free throws, a McGarity 3-pointer put the Vaqueros up 52-50 at the 4:26 mark. The Lopes, however, scored the final 11 points of the game.

UTRGV hosts UT Arlington on Thursday at 6:30 pm at Bert Ogden Arena. The first 500 current UTRGV students in attendance receive a free UTRGV football t-shirt. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. Additional tickets will be available through Bert Ogden Arena. All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at BertOgdenArena.com. Doors open at 5:30 pm

Fans can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.

Support UTRGV Women’s Basketball | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube