Women’s Basketball Falls to Drake

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team fell to the Drake Bulldogs by a final score of 60-87 in Des Moine, Iowa on Thursday afternoon.

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lions extended their road streak with a game against Powerhouse Drake, who came into the Matchup with a 2-1 home record and 3-2 overall record. The first quarter of play resulted in Drake knocking down 27 points as opposed to Lindenwood’s 17 points, heading into the second with just a 10 point deficit.

The Bulldogs really got the momentum Rolling in the second quarter, however, knocking down 25 more points before the half. The Lions fought hard to keep up, but had a hard fight ahead of them to close things back up for the remainder of the game.

At the half, Paige Craft led the Lions with 11 total points, making her the only Lindenwood player in double digits points-wise. Rebounds and assists were distributed evenly among the Lions, with multiple girls in the running for the top spot on the team leaderboard.

Lindenwood looked strong again in the third, hanging with the Bulldogs by putting up 16 total points in response to Drake’s 20 total points. Things sat at 42-72 at the conclusion of the third quarter, and the Lions were still looking to close the gap significantly with tough team defense and more consistent buckets.

To kick off the final quarter of play, the Lions started off outscoring the Bulldogs 11-4, looking to flip the script late in the game. Lindenwood would still have the better of the scoring in the fourth, putting up 18 total points as opposed to Drake’s 15, but ultimately fell in the end.

GAME LEADERS

Alana Striverson – 13 P, 4 RB, 2 A

Sophia Horton – 13 P, 2 RB

Paige Craft – 11 P, 2 RB, 3 A, 1 ST

UP NEXT

The Lions will take on Tulsa next Sunday, December 4 at their place, continuing their non-conference road stretch. Tip off is scheduled for 1:00 pm