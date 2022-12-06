Women’s Basketball Falls to Cornell at Home, 89-38

Next Game: at Rhode Island 12/7/2022 | 11 A.M December 07 (Wed) / 11 AM at Rhode Island History

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Zaiha Minnis and Nayeli Dowding combined to score 16 points as the Hartford Women’s basketball team fell to Cornell at Chase Arena, 89-38, on Monday night. With the loss, the Hawks drop to 0-9, while the Big Red improves to 6-4 on the year.

CORNELL 89, HARTFORD 38

The Big Red jumped out to an early advantage over the Hawks, starting the game off on a 9-0 run. Cornell would take a 21-7 lead into the first break before opening up a 37-point 48-11 lead heading into the Halftime break.

The Big Red opened the second half with a 20-3 run to take a commanding 68-14 lead with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter. The deficit proved to be too much for the Hawks, as they eventually fell, 89-38.

INSIDE THE BOX & NOTES

Minnis finished with a team-high nine points on 50 percent shooting from the field off the bench

Dowding notched her 100th career points after dropping seven on the night

Elena Houghton rejected her team leading 10th and 11th blocks of the season

rejected her team leading 10th and 11th blocks of the season Ta’Nya Outten grabbed a team-high four rebounds off the bench

grabbed a team-high four rebounds off the bench Cornell’s Ania McNicholas led the game in scoring with 19 points

The Big Red outrebounded the Hawks 46-25

NEXT IS TAP

Hartford will be back in action Wednesday as it heads back to the Ocean State to face off against Rhode Island in a midweek matinée. Wednesday marks the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs. Tipoff between the Hawks and Rams is set for 11 am from the Ryan Center.