Women’s Basketball Falls to Cornell at Home, 89-38
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Zaiha Minnis and Nayeli Dowding combined to score 16 points as the Hartford Women’s basketball team fell to Cornell at Chase Arena, 89-38, on Monday night. With the loss, the Hawks drop to 0-9, while the Big Red improves to 6-4 on the year.
CORNELL 89, HARTFORD 38
The Big Red jumped out to an early advantage over the Hawks, starting the game off on a 9-0 run. Cornell would take a 21-7 lead into the first break before opening up a 37-point 48-11 lead heading into the Halftime break.
The Big Red opened the second half with a 20-3 run to take a commanding 68-14 lead with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter. The deficit proved to be too much for the Hawks, as they eventually fell, 89-38.
INSIDE THE BOX & NOTES
- Minnis finished with a team-high nine points on 50 percent shooting from the field off the bench
- Dowding notched her 100th career points after dropping seven on the night
- Elena Houghton rejected her team leading 10th and 11th blocks of the season
- Ta’Nya Outten grabbed a team-high four rebounds off the bench
- Cornell’s Ania McNicholas led the game in scoring with 19 points
- The Big Red outrebounded the Hawks 46-25
NEXT IS TAP
Hartford will be back in action Wednesday as it heads back to the Ocean State to face off against Rhode Island in a midweek matinée. Wednesday marks the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs. Tipoff between the Hawks and Rams is set for 11 am from the Ryan Center.