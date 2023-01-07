Women’s Basketball Falls To Columbia in OT, 58-55

Next Game: Cornell 1/7/2023 | 5:00 P.M Jan. 07 (Sat) / 5:00 PM Cornell

PRINCETON – The Princeton Women’s Basketball Team fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Columbia Lions, 58-55, in overtime at Jadwin Gym on Friday night.

The Tigers trailed by nine, 50-41, with 3:42 remaining in the game, but used an 8-2 push to climb within a possession with 52 seconds left. Princeton forced a shot clock violation before setting up this play for Grace Stone …

In the extra session, Columbia’s Kaitlyn Davis split a pair of free throws, putting the road Squad in front, 58-55, with 14 seconds to go. Princeton had two chances for the tie but couldn’t convert.

Kaitlyn Chen registered her third straight 20-point performance (20), adding four rebounds and three assists. Ellie Mitchell grabbed 22 rebounds, her second 20+ rebound performance of the season.

Princeton ran off the first seven points of the game and 12 of the first 16. The Tigers held a 15-9 lead after 10 minutes of action and stretched their advantage to 11 before taking a 30-23 score into halftime.

Columbia opened the second half with 10 consecutive points in less than three minutes to take a 33-30 advantage. Princeton retook the lead on a basket from Paige Morton 38-37, at the 2:54 mark of the third Stanza but Columbia jumped back ahead, 40-38, as the quarter finished.

Kitty Henderson and Abbey Hsu paced the Lions with 15 points each while Davis registered a double-double with 13 points and 13 caroms in the win.

The home team fell to 8-5 this season and 0-2 in the Ivy League while Columbia improved to 13-2 and 2-0 in conference play. The Tigers welcome the Cornell Big Red to Jadwin on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 5 pm