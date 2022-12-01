Women’s Basketball Falls to Boston College in ACC/B1G Challenge

Next Game: Ohio State 12/4/2022 | 12 pm EST BTN December 04 (Sun) / 12 pm EST Ohio State

NEWTON, Mass. — The Rutgers Women’s basketball team (4-5) fell to Boston College, 75-61, on the road in the ACC/B1G Challenge on Wednesday night.

Antonia Bates paced the team with a career-high 12 points. The freshman went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, going 3-for-3 from deep in the fourth quarter.

Kassondra Brown, Kaylene Smikle and Abby Streeter also added 11 points each to land four Scarlet Knights in double-digit scoring. Brown also added eight rebounds and four steals on the night.

How it Happened

Boston College came out to an early 6-0 lead with a pair of three-pointers to start the contest. The Golden Eagles added a bucket to build on the edge, 8-0, before Rutgers’ first basket at 7:17.

At the 6:53 media timeout, BC owned the 10-point lead, 12-2.

Erica Lafayette and Brown added two points each to cut the deficit, 13-6 just before the halfway point of the period. Rutgers also held Boston College to 0-of-5 from the field to go scoreless over a three-minute span. The opposition hit a three just under the four-minute mark to make the score 16-8.

RU rallied, hitting four consecutive shots from the floor to put the score within just two points, 20-18.

Boston College battled back to go back up by four, until Streeter hit a pair of shots from the line to put the score back at 22-20 to end the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles recorded scores on their opening two possessions to extend their lead once again, 26-20. They added more points before Brown netted the first bucket of the period for RU, 30-22.

At the 4:52 media timeout, Boston College remained in front, 33-24.

Out of the stop, Smikle hit a three-pointer followed by a big defensive stop to cut the difference, 33-27. The Golden Eagles followed up with four free throws shortly after to stay up, 36-27.

BC kept attacking on offense, going on a 7-0 run to take the 43-30 lead and force an RU timeout at the 2:09 mark.

Boston College outscored Rutgers 7-1 to start off the third quarter to extend its advantage, 50-33. They continued, going on an 11-0 run to stay up, 56-33.

Bates put an end to the spurt with a three-pointer off a great look from Sidibe to downsize the lead, 56-36.

The Scarlet Knights held the Golden Eagles scoreless for the final five minutes, but the opponent still came out of the third period with a 60-37 edge.

Rutgers came out in the fourth quarter to a 10-0 run, led by a pair of three’s from Streeter and Brown.

BC responded with a 6-2 spurt to stay in control, 68-49 at the 4:54 media stop.

The two teams traded points out of the break, until Bates hit back-to-back three-pointers to end with a score of 75-61.

Knight Notes

Bates’ 12 points marks the first time the rookie has hit double figures this season, playing a career-best 26:45 on the floor.

The Scarlet Knights’ nine three-pointers and 20 attempts both mark a season high. Bates (4-for-6), Streeter (3-for-6), Brown (1-for-1) and Smikle (1-for-4) all contributed to the total.

Rutgers and Boston College were even off the glass, 35-35.

Wednesday night’s contest marks the third time this season and second time in a row that four RU players have reached double-digit scoring.

RU outscored the Golden Eagles 24-15 in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit. Rutgers also owned the advantage in points off the bench, 34-13.

Next Up

Rutgers will return to Jersey Mike’s Arena to celebrate C. Vivian Stringer against Ohio State in the Big Ten opener on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12 pm The contest will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

