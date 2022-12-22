Women’s Basketball falls to Billikens in non-conference finale

Next Game: at Evansville 12/29/2022 | 6 P.M December 29 (Thu) / 6 PM at Evansville

ST. LOUIS — After back-to-back games with at least 100 points, the Southern Illinois offense stalled Wednesday as the Salukis fell 82-54 to Saint Louis University.

In their first action since their win over Tennessee State on Dec. 7, the Salukis came out slow but used a big second quarter to take a lead in the frame only for the Billikens to take control of the game in the second half.

Graduate guard Ashley Jones scored seven of her 13 points in the opening frame as she and junior center Promise Taylor were the only players to get a bucket in the first.

The Southern offense came alive in the second quarter as a junior Drive Holmes came out firing. Holmes hit three 3-pointers in the 90 seconds of the frame to cut the Billiken lead to 20-18 with 8:51 left in the half.

After trading baskets, Southern took the lead on a Jaidynn Mason bucket at 27-26. After a Holmes bucket in the paint to give the Salukis a 3-point lead, the Billikens used a quick run to take a 32-31 lead at the break, the last lead SLU would need.

The Billikens went up 34-32 early in the third then went on a 13-0 run to take a 45-32 lead with 5:09 left and the Salukis couldn’t get back in the game.

Jones and Holmes each finished with 13 points to lead Southern as Mason added nine points and Taylor finished with six points. Sophomore Laniah Randle finished with six rebounds, including four on the Offensive end.

The Billikens had six players in double figures and were led by Brooke Flowers and her 13 points, 14 rebounds and 7 blocks. Julia Martinez (16 points, 11 rebounds), Kyla McMakin (19 points), Mia Nicastro (12 points), Peyton Kennedy (12 points) and Kennedy Calhoun (12 points) as SLU just had six players score but it was enough to get the win.

Southern Illinois is off until it starts Missouri Valley Conference play as the Salukis battle Evansville on Dec. 29 on the road. SIU then heads to Terre Haute to take on the Sycamores in a New Year’s Eve Matchup on Dec. 31.