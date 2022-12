AMES, IOWA– Jacksonville University Women’s basketball program traveled to Ames to take on #10 Iowa State. JU falls to #10 Iowa State 84-50

KayKay Hayes made the Dolphins first bucket within the first couple seconds of the game. Both programs traded points halfway through the first quarter. The Cyclones went on a 10-0 scoring run for the last two minutes of the quarter. In the second quarter the Cyclones controlled the pace of the game, shooting 70 percent from the field whereas Jacksonville shot 41 percent. The Cyclones led going into the half 47-22.

The second half the Dolphins were still fighting to come back. A jumper and a three pointer from Makayla Edwards sparked a little energy from the Dolphins. In the third the Cyclones outscored the Dolphins 22 to 12. In the final quarter Shynia Jackson scored a layup within seconds of the fourth quarter. A layup from Hayes and a three pointer from DeShari Graham cut the deficit to 34. Jacksonville went on a 6-0 scoring run late in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Cyclones.

Shynia Jackson led the Dolphins with 12 points and three rebounds.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville matches up with Coach Yo and the Ole Miss Rebels at 11AM on Wednesday.

NUMBERS YOU SHOULD KNOW

Makayla Edwards had 10 points

KayKay Hayes with 12 points and 8 rebounds

