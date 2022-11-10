Women’s Basketball falls short to The University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, KANSAS– Jacksonville University Women’s basketball program went on the road to take on Big 12 The University of Kansas, the Dolphins fell short 61-72.

JU jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, Shynia Jackson scoring the first three points within a minute of the game. Once Kansas found their rhythm the Jayhawks took advantage of the lead ending the first quarter 23-15. The Dolphins went 0 from the FG in the last four minutes of the first quarter. The second quarter the Dolphins went on another scoring drought two minutes into the game. KayKay Hayes and Seraphine Bastin both scored back-to-back buckets for Jacksonville, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Jayhawks. The Dolphins shot 32% from the field going into Halftime with a score of 42-29.

The second half the Dolphins found their spark. A 3 pointer from Deshari Graham and Shynia Jackson gave the Dolphins a 7-0 run in the beginning of the third quarter. Jackson 4-6 from the three. The Dolphins went back cold for a while, but Graham shot a three at the buzzer to end the third quarter. The Jayhawks lengthened the deficit to ten after the third quarter. The Dolphins fought back to get within nine of the Jayhawks in the fourth quarter. Free throws from Tionna Carter cut the deficit to six. But the Jayhwaks executed in the final minutes, unfortunately the Dolphins came up short.

Shynia Jackson led the team with 15 points, four rebounds, Seraphine Bastin with 14 points 12 rebounds and five assists. Deshari Graham added 13 points.

JU travels to Tampa on Sunday to play USF at 1pm in the USF Sun Dome.