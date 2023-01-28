Women’s Basketball Falls Short to the Ospreys

JACKSONVILLE, FL- Jacksonville University Women’s basketball program went up the road to UNF Arena to take on North Florida Saturday afternoon.

A three pointer from DeShari Graham and a layup from Shynia Jackson started the scoring off for the Dolphins. Midway through the quarter both teams struggled offensively. A layup from Jackson with two minutes left in the quarter started the scoring for Jacksonville. The Ospreys responded back with two three three-pointers in a row. In the second quarter the Ospreys stole the momentum. Delayna Gillard shot a three pointer to get the Offensive going for the Dolphins. The Ospreys went on a scoring run shooting two three pointers back-to-back. Kyshonna Brown responded within seconds with a three pointer. Two free throws from Jackson and a floater from Seraphine Bastin cut the deficit to 14. North Florida led going into Halftime 41-27.

Graham shot a three with time winding down on the shot clock to start the third quarter. The Dolphins caught momentum getting within range of the Ospreys. A pull jumper from Bastin cut the lead to five. A three from Jalisa Dunlap put the Dolphins back into the game. Jacksonville had all the momentum in the third quarter. The Dolphins outscored the Ospreys 25 to 8. Going into the last quarter both programs traded points. Jacksonville still held on to the energy to keep the lead. The Ospreys were not going down without a fight. North Florida took the lead late in the quarter with two minutes left. The momentum stayed with the Ospreys and finished the game

