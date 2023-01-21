Women’s Basketball falls short to the Knights

LOUISVILLE, KY- Jacksonville University Women’s basketball matched up with the Bellarmine Knights in Freedom Hall Saturday afternoon. JU battled but came up short, the Knights winning 66-54.

The Knights started off with an 8-1 scoring run early in the first quarter. The Dolphins struggled offensively for the remainder of the quarter. In the second quarter Shynia Jackson shot a three-pointer to start the Offensive for Jacksonville. The Knights continued with consistent scoring. DeShari Graham sparked some energy for the Dolphins shooting a three putting the Dolphins within ten points. A basket from Seraphine Bastin cut the deficit to seven. The Dolphins battled going into halftime, the Knights led 31-26.

In the third quarter Bellarmine came out scoring back-to-back baskets. Halfway through the third quarter the Knights outscored the Dolphins 10 to 1. Graham started the scoring for the Dolphins. Sophomore Benie Lundu with an And1 put Jacksonville within range. The Dolphins battled back with a three pointer from Jackson, the Dolphins trailed by six. A layup from Makayla Edwards made it a one possession game. At the end of the third quarter the Dolphins outscored the Knights 21 to 18. In the fourth quarter the Knights took control early in the quarter. Late through the quarter a block from Lundu and a three-pointer from Delanya Gillard sparked a run for Jacksonville. Bellarmine answered back extending the lead to 12. The Knights shot 46 percent from the field whereas the Dolphins struggled shooting 35 percent.

UP NEXT

The Dolphins travel to Richmond to take on Eastern Kentucky Monday at noon.

